Details Emerge About Hospitals’ Secretive Deal Over Earthquake Standards: The California Hospital Association scuttled a deal that would have imposed minimum pay of $25 an hour for many of the state’s health care workers in exchange for delaying mandated 2030 seismic requirements for hospitals, according to a powerful labor union that had been negotiating the deal. Read more from The Sacramento Bee and Los Angeles Times.

New Law Causing Trouble For Food Banks: A new law that went into effect Jan. 1 requires grocery stores, restaurants, and other food suppliers to donate surplus food. Now, food banks are grappling with inadequate storage, expired food, too few trucks and volunteers, and the timely redistribution of donations. Read more from the Bay City News Foundation.

