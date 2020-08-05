Decline In COVID Cases May Be A Technical Glitch: A steep decline in California’s coronavirus infection rate announced this week by Gov. Gavin Newson may not be accurate, according to the state’s top public health official who said Tuesday that the state’s data system used to process COVID-19 test results is marred with technical issues. The problems have caused delays in analyzing test results and cast doubt on Newsom’s announcement Monday of a 21.2% decline in the seven-day average rate for positive infections compared with the average from the week before. Read more from Colleen Shalby of the Los Angeles Times and Michael McGough, Tony Bizjak and Sophia Bollag of the Sacramento Bee.

‘We’re Not Qualified’: L.A. Parents Say Online School Will Be Tough On Them: As a more detailed picture of the new online-only school day in Los Angeles emerges, a crescendo of concerns is arising among parents, whose children will be expected to fire up computers in less than two weeks for the opening of the 2020-21 school year. Some parents worry that the new schedule and rules will result in more intense demands to carry out a role that many say they are not qualified to handle — that of co-teacher. “The school district doesn’t understand we’re not qualified to answer a lot of questions our kids are asking,” said Adriana Ruiz, a mother of five in Cudahy. Read more from Andrew Campa and Howard Blume of the Los Angeles Times.

