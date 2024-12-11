- KFF Health News Original Stories 1
- Toxic ‘Forever Chemicals’ Taint Rural California Drinking Water, Far From Known Sources
Latest From California Healthline:
KFF Health News Original Stories
Toxic ‘Forever Chemicals’ Taint Rural California Drinking Water, Far From Known Sources
Researchers found toxic “forever chemicals” in drinking water wells dotting California’s rural farming regions, far from known contamination sources. The discovery complicates the state’s drinking water problem, which disproportionately affects farmworkers and communities of color. (Hannah Norman, 12/11)
Raw Milk’s Role In Possible Bird Flu Infection Probed: Public health authorities are seeking to determine if a Marin County child stricken with flu could have potentially contracted the illness by drinking infected raw milk that was subject to a recall. Read more from the Los Angeles Times, KQED, and the San Francisco Chronicle.
Long Beach Health System Tapped ForAlzheimer's Fellowship: SCAN Health Plan of Long Beach is among 10 health systems across the U.S. selected to participate in a care initiative aimed at increasing early detection of Alzheimer's disease. Read more from Becker’s Hospital Review.
Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline's coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News' Morning Briefing.
More News From Across The State
CIDRAP:
Genetic Analysis Finds H5N1 In California Child Most Similar To Cattle Genotype
Though virus RNA levels in the sample from a California child whose H5N1 avian flu infection was reported in November weren’t enough for complete sequencing, complex analysis was able determine that is most closely resembles the B3.13 genotype found in cattle, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said today in a technical update. In other developments, the CDC said yesterday that follow-up testing didn’t confirm two recent cases from Arizona as H5 infections, though they are classified as probable cases. (Schnirring, 12/10)
CIDRAP:
Novel Strain Of Extensively Drug-Resistant Shigella Identified In Los Angeles
A paper published yesterday in the American Journal of Infection Control describes a small cluster of extensively drug-resistant (XDR) Shigella cases in California. The three cases of XDR Shigella sonnei were identified in men who have sex with men (MSM) in Los Angeles who all presented with symptoms within 3 months of one another in 2023. All three men had reported histories of high-risk sexual behavior, and one was HIV-positive. (Dall, 12/10)
AP:
Dengue Cases Set A New Record In The Americas This Year As Deaths Surge
Dengue fever is sweeping across the Caribbean and the Americas, with a record 12.6 million suspected cases of the mosquito-transmitted virus reported this year, nearly triple the number from last year, health officials said Tuesday. Cases of dengue have been surging globally as warmer weather brought on by climate change enables mosquitoes to expand their reach. The Pan American Health Organization —the regional office of the World Health Organization in the Americas — said deaths from dengue are also rising. (Coto, 12/10)
CBS News:
Another Infant Dies In Listeria Outbreak Linked To Ready-To-Eat Meat And Poultry Products
A second infant has died in an 8-state listeria outbreak related to recalled Yu Shang Food ready-to-eat meat and poultry products, according to federal health officials. The products were sold online and at retail locations nationwide, according to federal health officials. Nineteen cases are confirmed, with 17 hospitalized, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in its latest update. States with confirmed illnesses include: California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon and Tennessee. (Gibson, 12/10)
VC Star:
What's Norovirus? Expect An 'Uptick' In This Highly Contagious Virus As Holidays Approach
Although the number of norovirus outbreaks was slightly higher based on more than a dozen states participating in NoroSTAT, California’s total number is less than last year so far. However, the state has seen a recent increase in wastewater levels of norovirus. (Barraza, 12/10)
CalMatters:
Polluted Communities Hold Their Breath As Companies Struggle With California's Diesel Truck Ban
California has an aggressive mandate for zero-emission trucks, which are powered by electricity or hydrogen. But trucking companies face big obstacles — and people are still breathing dangerous diesel exhaust. (Reyes-Velarde, 12/10)
CalMatters:
How The Opioid Crisis Is Killing California Workers
As the nation continues to struggle with an opioid crisis now supercharged by fentanyl, overdoses have become one of the leading causes of workplace deaths. California is no different: Workplace overdose deaths have risen so dramatically that in 2021 and 2022, they caused more fatalities than falls at construction sites or being hit by machinery, and in 2022 were second only to car crashes and other transportation incidents. (Kuang and Kimelman, 12/11)
CapRadio:
CARE Court In Sacramento: What Family Members And Respondents Need To Know
This month, Sacramento County Superior Court began receiving CARE Court petitions. The program’s Dec. 1 start date expands its service from 11 to all 58 California counties. (Wolffe, 12/9)
AP:
US Health Panel Adds Self-Testing Option For Cervical Cancer Screening
Women should have the option of taking their own test samples for cervical cancer screening, an influential health panel said Tuesday. Draft recommendations from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force are aimed at getting more people screened and spreading the word that women can take their own vaginal samples to check for cancer-causing HPV. Women in their 20s should still get a Pap test every three years. But after that — from age 30 to 65 — women can get an HPV test every five years, the panel said. (Johnson, 12/10)
The Desert Sun:
Tenet, Desert Healthcare District Celebrate New Palm Springs' Desert Regional Hospital Lease
After more than a year of coming to the negotiating table to discuss a new 30-year lease for Desert Regional Medical Center, officials from Tenet Health and the Desert Healthcare District came together Tuesday to ceremoniously sign the voter-approved agreement. (Sasic, 12/10)
Becker's Hospital Review:
Cedars-Sinai's Plan To Grow The Allied Health Workforce
Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai is taking a novel approach to addressing an acute, nationwide shortage of allied health workers through its newly established Chuck Lorre Allied Health School. The school will soon begin enrolling students in a range of programs that prepare them for certification in some of the highest-demand technical jobs in hospitals. Initially, training programs will be offered for careers in pharmacy technology, respiratory therapy, clinical lab science and radiation therapy. Within several years, Cedars-Sinai plans to introduce pathways to other allied health areas, such as nuclear medicine, physician assistant careers and surgical technology. (Carbajal, 12/10)
San Diego Union-Tribune:
Most San Diego County Maternity Units Earn ‘High Performing’ Ratings In U.S. News Ranking
Six of nine maternity units in San Diego County are rated “high performing” in the latest report on routine maternity care from U.S. News and World Report, but three of the largest in the region did not make the cut. (Sisson, 12/10)
Modern Healthcare:
Walgreens May Be Sold To Private Equity Firm Sycamore Partners
Walgreens is reportedly in talks to sell itself to private equity firm Sycamore Partners. Walgreens and Sycamore have been discussing a deal that could close in early 2025, according to a Tuesday report from the Wall Street Journal, which cited people familiar with the matter. The deal would take Walgreens off the public market. (Hudson, 12/10)
Becker's Hospital Review:
How Kaiser Permanente Quadrupled Its Hospital-At-Home Program
Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente has nearly quadrupled its hospital-at-home capacity in the past year. Becker's interviewed Hemali Sudhalkar, MD, national medical director of strategy for Kaiser Permanente's Care at Home program, about how the health system's hospital-at-home initiative, which was already one of the biggest in the country, has continued to grow. (Bruce, 12/10)
Becker's Hospital Review:
UC Davis Health CFO On Cutting Costs And Boosting Growth
With 16 years of healthcare experience and a fresh perspective as the new CFO of Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health, Jennifer Doll has set her sights on managing expenses and fostering collaboration. (Ashley, 12/10)
Becker's Hospital Review:
Hospitals Recover From Thanksgiving Cyberattacks
Several hospitals continue to recover from cyberattacks that took place over Thanksgiving weekend. Watsonville Community Hospital was struck by hackers Nov. 29, taking its IT systems offline and switching to paper records and prescriptions. The hospital's inpatient and outpatient services remain open, but its emergency department continues to endure some delays, according to its latest update. Whittier-based PIH Health experienced a ransomware attack Dec. 1. The three-hospital system's IT network, patient registration, lab systems, pharmacy and radiology remain down, while its emergency department and urgent care clinics are open, per the most recent update. Some surgeries and appointments are having to be rescheduled. (Bruce, 12/10)
San Diego Union-Tribune:
San Diego County Extends County Voucher Contract Ahead Of Potential Change To Homelessness Program
San Diego County has temporarily extended its contract with the organization overseeing vouchers that help homeless residents rent hotel and motel rooms as leaders explore changing who oversees the program. (Nelson, 12/10)
Reveal, The Marshall Project:
Hospitals Gave Women Medications During Childbirth — Then Reported Them For Using Illicit Drugs
Amairani Salinas was 32-weeks pregnant with her fourth child in 2023 when doctors at a Texas hospital discovered that her baby no longer had a heartbeat. As they prepped her for an emergency cesarean section, they gave her midazolam, a benzodiazepine commonly prescribed to keep patients calm. A day later, the grieving mother was cradling her stillborn daughter when a social worker stopped by her room to deliver another devastating blow: Salinas was being reported to child welfare authorities. A drug test had turned up traces of benzodiazepine—the very medication that staff had administered before wheeling her into surgery. (Walter, 12/11)
The 19th:
Sen. Warren, Democrats Push To Protect Data Privacy Of People Seeking Abortions
Democrats at the federal and state levels are pushing to pass bills protecting sensitive reproductive health data before Republicans take control of key legislative chambers. (Panetta, 12/10)
CNN:
Most Women In The US Aren’t Accessing Family Planning Services, Even As Abortion Restrictions Grow
Most women in the United States haven’t received birth control prescriptions or other family planning services in recent years, a new report suggests, even as abortion restrictions have grown. Family planning – including birth control, emergency contraception, sterilization and counseling for these services – is an important part of health care, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (McPhillips, 12/11)
Los Angeles Times:
What We Know About Luigi Mangione, Suspect In UnitedHealthcare Slaying
Luigi Mangione, the man suspected of killing the chief executive of UnitedHealthcare, underwent surgery and was reported missing in San Francisco before the shooting. ... Questions about Mangione’s alleged motives and background have swirled in the media since his arrest Monday. As prosecutors worked to bring him to New York to face charges, new details emerged about his life and his capture. (Lin, 12/11)
CBS News:
As Anger At UnitedHealthcare Boils Over, Americans Pay More Than Ever For Health Insurance
Health insurance costs are far outpacing inflation, leaving more consumers on the hook each year for thousands of dollars in out-of-pocket expenses. At the same time, some insurers are rejecting nearly 1 in 5 claims. That double whammy is leaving Americans paying more for coverage yet sometimes feeling like they're getting less in return, experts say. Frustration over denials and medical costs has fueled an outpouring of vitriol against health insurance companies in the wake of the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. (Picchi, 12/10)
Politico:
RFK Jr. Becomes Latest Troubled Trump Pick
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is the latest Donald Trump Cabinet pick facing trouble in the Senate. At least three closely watched senators are noncommittal about confirming the vaccine critic, who’s being considered to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. Those include swing votes like Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, as well as Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, a physician who will chair a committee that could host confirmation hearings for Kennedy. (Perano, 12/10)
The Hill:
Democrats Probe Dr. Oz Over Medicare Privatization: Letter
Leading Democratic lawmakers are demanding answers from Dr. Mehmet Oz on his previous support for eliminating traditional Medicare in favor of private Medicare Advantage plans. Led by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), the lawmakers sent a letter to Oz on Tuesday “regarding our concerns about your advocacy for the elimination of Traditional Medicare and your deep financial ties to private health insurers.” (Weixel, 12/10)
Modern Healthcare:
PBM, Telehealth Bills See Last-Minute Push Into Spending Bill
Lawmakers and advocates are making a last-ditch effort to include pharmacy benefit manger-focused provisions and other legislation in year-end government funding bills, as a flurry of activity targets telehealth measures. Some of the items under consideration were part of a proposal leaked to lobbyists and reporters last week, including a possible three-year extension of expiring telehealth authorities in Medicare. But PBM legislation was not floated as part of the deal, and proponents inside and outside of Congress are pushing to bring those bills to the forefront. (McAuliff, 12/10)
Axios:
Gene Tied To Risk For Breast Cancer Spread Identified
Some breast cancer patients are at higher risk of having their disease spread elsewhere in their body because of an inherited genetic predisposition, researchers reported in Cell. The vast majority of cancer deaths stem from the spread of cancer, rather than issues associated with the initial tumor. (Reed and Goldman, 12/11)
CIDRAP:
Data: Rotavirus Vaccine Benefits NICU Babies, With Disease Spread Rare
Transmission of vaccine-strain rotavirus was uncommon and had no clinical consequences in a US neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) that routinely administers the live pentavalent (five-strain; RV5) rotavirus vaccine, a report published yesterday in Pediatrics suggests. (Van Beusekom, 12/10)
AP:
More Beans And Less Red Meat: Nutrition Experts Weigh In On US Dietary Guidelines
Americans should eat more beans, peas and lentils and cut back on red and processed meats and starchy vegetables, all while continuing to limit added sugars, sodium and saturated fat. That’s the advice released Tuesday by a panel of nutrition experts charged with counseling the U.S. government about the 2025 edition of the dietary guidelines that will form the cornerstone of federal food programs and policy. (Aleccia, 12/10)
CNN:
Some Added Sugar Sources Are Worse Than Others For Disease Risk, Study Suggests
What kind of sugary treat you are having might change its impact on your health, according to a new study. Sugary drinks were associated with a greater risk of developing cardiovascular health disease than sweets like baked goods, said lead study author Suzanne Janzi, a doctoral student in nutritional epidemiology at Lund University in Sweden, via email. (Holcombe, 12/10)
Newsweek:
Ultra-Processed Food May Lead To Colon Cancer
Ultra-processed food might be driving colon cancer risk by fueling inflammation in the body, according to a study scientists believe could "revolutionize cancer treatment." Scientists in Florida have uncovered a potential link between inflammatory foods in the diet and the growth of tumors in the gut, by analyzing the tumors of people with cancer. (Willmoth, 12/10)