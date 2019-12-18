Good morning! Here are some of your top California health stories for the day.

Congress’ Sweeping Spending Bill Includes Help For Battling California’s Wildfires: The House took the first step Tuesday in approving a deal between congressional leaders and the White House on a $1.4-trillion spending package. Among the many provisions included is one that California and other Western states still recovering from destructive wildfires have sought for years. It ends a long-standing practice known as “fire-borrowing,” which required the U.S. Forest Service to raid its other funds whenever it ran out of money to pay for fighting wildfires. With no choice but to continue paying firefighters, the agency used money that was supposed to pay for research, maintenance of national forests and preventive measures such as prescribed burns. Read more about what’s in the legislation from Anna M. Phillips of the Los Angeles Times.

Starting In 2020, Medi-Cal To Add Cut Benefits Back To List, Expand Maternal Health Coverage: When California had to shrink the Medi-Cal budget back in 2009 certain benefits that were considered optional at the federal level were cut. But now California’s bringing them back. The latest state budget allocates $17.4 million to cover eyeglasses, podiatry, audiology and other benefits starting Jan. 1. This is the next step in an ongoing process of restoring previously cut Medi-Cal benefits. The state has restored dental coverage in recent years, and acupuncture has also returned as a covered service. Also starting in January, mothers on Medi-Cal will be covered for maternal mental health treatment for a full year instead of the current 60 days. More than $8 million is allocated in the state budget for this expansion. And another law taking effect in January requires commercial and Medi-Cal plans to cover continuous mental health treatment for new moms who want to keep seeing the same provider, even if that provider leaves the insurance plan’s network. Read more about restored benefits and maternal health from Sammy Caiola of the Capital Public Radio.