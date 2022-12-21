Bill Would Put Narcan In Bars, Gas Stations: California could soon require communities hit hard by the growing fentanyl crisis to become the first in the nation to require gas stations, bars, and even libraries to stock up on the overdose-reversing drug Narcan, under a new legislative proposal unveiled Tuesday. The bill would require the California Department of Public Health to provide those businesses with Narcan and facilitate free shipments of the life-saving drug. Read more from Bay Area News Group. Scroll down for more on the opioid epidemic.

30% Of Nation’s Homeless People Live In California, Report Says: California accounted for 30% of the country’s homeless population in 2022, despite making up less than 12% of the total population, according to federal data released Monday. It was also home to 50% of the country’s unsheltered people, or those living in places such as streets, cars, or parks. Read more from CalMatters. More on the housing crisis, below.

