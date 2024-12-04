CEO Of Dairy Farm That Recalled Products For Bird Flu Might Play Role In Trump Administration: Raw Farm CEO Mark McAfee said he has been asked to apply for a U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory position by the transition team for Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a long-time Raw Farm customer and President-elect Donald Trump’s choice to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. Read more from Bay Area News Group. Keep scrolling for more health news about the incoming Trump administration.

Raw Farm’s Bird Flu Troubles Grow: After two limited recalls, all raw milk and cream from a Fresno-based dairy farm must be removed from store shelves. The cows at Raw Farm are infected with H5N1 bird flu, state officials say. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

