Newsom To Announce New Efforts For Gun Control: Gov. Gavin Newsom, state Attorney General Rob Bonta, and Democratic state Sen. Anthony Portantino on Wednesday are slated to announce new gun control measures that state leaders will pursue following multiple mass shootings across California. Read more from Capitol Weekly, KCRA, the Los Angeles Times, and CalMatters.

Pay More Attention To Mental Health Issues Of Older Asian Americans, Experts Say: Two mass shootings in California in one week have highlighted the complex mental health issues faced by older Asian Americans who may have been traumatized in their homelands and who — after building new lives in the United States — now find themselves facing additional challenges as they age. Read more from VOA.

