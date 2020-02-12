Good morning! Here’s a look at what’s going on with California and the coronavirus that has officially been named by WHO as COVID-19.

Nearly 200 American Evacuees Released From Quarantine In California: Following a series of final screenings, all 195 Americans quarantined amid the coronavirus outbreak were cleared to leave March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County, where they had been confined the last 14 days. Everyone in the group, which arrived at the base aboard a charter plane on Jan. 29, tested negative for the virus in the final screenings shortly before 9:30 a.m. The evacuees, which included American diplomats who had fled Wuhan, China, with their families, were then free to leave. But before goodbyes were said, a group photo was in order. Like students flinging graduation caps, the Americans triumphantly tossed their face masks into the air. Read more from Colleen Shalby of the Los Angeles Times and Bill Chappell of NPR.

With Misinformation Spreading Faster Than The Virus Itself, Experts Try To Counter Some Myths: Panelists from UC Irvine joined Orange County officials in discussing the virus. The disease has been found in more than two dozen countries, including 13 cases in the United States — seven of them in California. “The thing I think for all of us to realize is when we’re thinking through the epidemiology of this is an awful lot of the initial data is for people who have had the most severe disease,” said Matthew Zahn, of the Orange County Health Care Agency. “We’ve learned an awful lot very quickly, but we still have a lot to learn about people who have more mild disease who did not need to be admitted to the hospital and what populations are affected that way.” Read more from Lilly Nguyen of the Daily Pilot.

Bay Area’s Strong Ties To China Means It’s Been Effected More By COVID-19 Outbreak: the impact of the coronavirus spreading out of China goes well beyond a health scare in the Bay Area. Last year, Chinese visitors spent $1.3 billion in San Francisco, Marin and San Mateo counties. Shuttered factories in China, vanished customers from local Chinatown restaurants and stores, and canceled flights all have bruised this region’s tourist attractions and scrambled family plans. “We’re checking the news every hour” for virus updates, said San Francisco resident Edith Kwong, 41, whose uncle lost his chance to visit the Bay Area after airport officials in Hong Kong repeatedly canceled his flights. Read more from Tatiana Sanchez and Anna Bauman of the San Francisco Chronicle.

In related news from the Los Angeles Times: This California Goggle Maker Is Helping China Fight Coronavirus. Here’s How.

