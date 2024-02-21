Prop. 1 Comes Before California Voters In March: Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Proposition 1 is the latest milestone in California’s long struggle to address mental illness. It would allocate new funding for housing and treatment facilities, aiming to address a crisis that plays out on city streets. Read more from CalMatters.

San Francisco Hopes To Help Public With Free Books On Recovery: The most stolen books from San Francisco public libraries' shelves are not the hottest new novels or juicy memoirs, they are books about recovering from addiction. Now, city officials want to provide universal access to free drug recovery books, including Alcoholics Anonymous’ 12-step recovery book. Read more from the Santa Rosa Press Democrat.

