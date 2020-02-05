Good morning! Here are your top California health stories for the day.

California Health Workers Exposed To Coronavirus, Sent Home From Hospital: Five healthcare workers at Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose have been instructed to stay home until Feb. 11 after being exposed to the deadly novel coronavirus, officials said. “This is being done to protect the public’s health and limit any potential spread of the virus,” the Santa Clara County Public Health Department said. The patient whom they were exposed to had just traveled to Wuhan, China. He wore a mask the entire time he was at the hospital, and was directed by health officials to isolate himself at his home, according to the hospital. He is one of six people in California who public health officials have confirmed contracted the virus while in Wuhan. Read more from Jason Green and John Woolfolk of the Bay Area News Group, Jaclyn Cosgrove and Colleen Shalby of the Los Angeles Times, and Erin Allday of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Meanwhile, Two jetliners carrying 350 American evacuees from the epicenter of China’s deadly coronavirus outbreak landed early Wednesday morning at Travis Air Force Base near Fairfield. U.S. health officials said Tuesday as many as 250 people from the airlift would be quarantined there for the next two weeks — though none of the evacuees are showing symptoms of the virus, which has been linked to nearly 500 deaths. Read more from Darrell Smith and Cathie Anderson of the Sacramento Bee. And for more coronavirus coverage, see below.

Trump Singles Out California’s Health Care Push For Immigrants In State Of The Union Address: President Donald Trump warned Tuesday that California is among the states that would “bankrupt our nation by providing free taxpayer-funded healthcare to millions of illegal aliens.” But if his State of the Union address left viewers with the impression that all undocumented immigrants are eligible for health care benefits in California, that’s not true. California last year agreed to let undocumented adults under age 26 enroll in Medi-Cal, the state-federal health insurance program for low-income Californians. Undocumented children were already eligible. Read more from David Lightman of the Sacramento Bee. Check out more State of the Union coverage below.

Below, check out the full round-up of California Healthline original stories, state coverage and the best of the rest of the national news for the day.