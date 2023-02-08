- California Healthline Original Stories 1
- The Pill Club Reaches $18.3 Million Medicaid Fraud Settlement With California
The Pill Club Reaches $18.3 Million Medicaid Fraud Settlement With California
The online women’s pharmacy agreed to pay $15 million to the state Department of Justice and $3.3 million to the Department of Insurance over claims it overbilled Medi-Cal. (Don Thompson, )
Biden Praises Hero Of Monterey Park Shooting: President Joe Biden praised Brandon Tsay, 26, of San Marino, as an American hero on Tuesday night during his State of the Union speech for thwarting a continued rampage after a gunman killed 11 in a Monterey Park dance hall. “He saved lives. It’s time we do the same as well. Ban assault weapons now. Ban them now — once and for all,” Biden said. Read more from the LA Daily News and Fox11 LA. Complete coverage of the State of the Union address continues below.
LA County Passes Several Gun Control Laws: The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a series of gun control measures Tuesday on the heels of last month’s mass shooting in Monterey Park. Only two ordinances are expected to take effect soon. One would prohibit the sale of .50-caliber handguns in unincorporated L.A. County. The second would prohibit carrying firearms on county property, even with a concealed carry permit. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.
Los Angeles Blade:
Biden’s Second State Of The Union Prioritizes Bipartisanship
President Joe Biden’s second State of the Union address on Tuesday focused on building upon recent accomplishments, especially legislative milestones that were reached with bipartisan cooperation. Nevertheless, the speech was met with vocal objections from Republican lawmakers over Biden’s comments about the debt ceiling and mention of some GOP members’ plans to cut social security and Medicare. “From reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act, to the Electoral Count Reform Act, to the Respect for Marriage Act that protects the right to marry the person you love,” Biden said, “To my Republican friends, if we could work together in the last Congress, there is no reason we can’t work together in this new Congress.” (Kane, 2/8)
ABC News:
Biden Tangles With Republicans On Social Security And Medicare To Heckles Of 'Liar'
For much of the night, President Biden was on the offensive. One of the night's more contentious moments came when Biden was discussing the debt ceiling and the White House's disagreements with Republicans on government borrowing and spending. "Some Republicans -- some Republicans want Medicare and Social Security to sunset,” Biden said as he pledged to prevent Republicans from cutting Social Security and Medicare. “I'm not saying it's the majority. If Congress doesn't keep the programs where they are they go well, the Republicans say I'm not saying there's a majority of you. I don't even think it's even significant.” Although Biden noted that he wasn’t saying the “majority” of Republicans wanted to do so, he was immediately showered with boos from the other side of the aisle. Then it got particularly intense. (Haworth, 2/8)
The Wall Street Journal:
Biden Calls For Insulin Cap, Praises Medicare Drug Negotiation
President Biden called for expanding a $35 monthly cap on out-of-pocket costs for insulin and criticized Republicans for wanting to repeal parts of legislation that will let Medicare negotiate some drug prices. ... “One in 10 Americans has diabetes. Every day, millions need insulin to control their diabetes so they can stay alive,” Mr. Biden said. “Big Pharma has been unfairly charging people hundreds of dollars – four to five hundred dollars a month – and making record profits. Not any more. Not any more.” He also praised one of this administration’s biggest accomplishments on drug pricing: Legislation empowering Medicare for the first time to negotiate with drug makers over some prices. (Armour, 2/7)
The 19th:
Biden Renews Call For Abortion Protections In State Of The Union Address
President Joe Biden used the word “abortion” — one he has rarely uttered in speeches —in his brief remarks on the issue in his State of the Union address on Tuesday. He again called on federal lawmakers to restore the protections of Roe v. Wade and slammed “extreme” abortion bans. (Panetta, 2/7)
The 19th:
Biden Mentions LGBTQ+ Rights Twice In State Of The Union Address
Biden’s remarks included just two mentions of LGBTQ+ rights. Early on, he stated that he had signed “over 300 bipartisan bills” into law, including the Respect for Marriage Act, which makes marriage equality transportable across state lines in the event that the Supreme Court strikes down that right nationwide. And later, after promising to veto an abortion ban, he said: “Let’s also pass the bipartisan Equality Act to ensure LGBTQ Americans, especially transgender young people, can live with safety and dignity.” (Sosin, 2/7)
The Hill:
Biden Pledges More Dollars To End Veteran Suicides, Homelessness
President Biden in his State of the Union address called for more resources to curtail veteran suicides as part of a wider plea to invest in federal aid services. In Biden’s speech, his first before a divided Congress, the president also asked for more financial assistance for former service members to help keep a roof over their heads as well as job training and placement for veterans and their spouses as they return to civilian life. (Mitchell, 2/7)
Managed Healthcare Executive:
Biden Swipes At Big Pharma, Calls For 'Thinking Big' About Cancer Moonshot, In State Of The Union
In the final part of the speech, Biden also spoke about his cancer moonshot effort, which he said he reignited last year with First Lady Jill Biden. He mentioned the goal of reducing cancer death rates by at least 50% in the next 25 years and “turn more cancers from death sentences to treatable diseases” and provide more support for patients and families. He invoked former President George W. Bush’s President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), a global effort to combat HIV/AIDS and described it as a “huge success.” “We thought big, we thought large, we moved,” Biden said as both Republicans and Democrats stood up and applauded. “I believe we can do the same thing with cancer.” (2/8)
NBC News:
Bush Demanded Billions For AIDS In Africa At His 2003 State Of The Union. It Paid Off
In President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday, he paid tribute to his predecessor’s effort, calling PEPFAR a "huge success." In 2003, the same State of the Union address that primed the nation for the invasion of Iraq that would begin less than two months later, Bush stunned the world’s global health and political leaders by announcing what was then a $15 billion, five-year commitment to combat the international scourge of AIDS. (Ryan, 2/7)
The New York Times:
Biden’s State Of The Union Address: Read The Full Transcript
President Biden delivered his annual State of the Union address on Tuesday to a joint session of Congress. The following is a transcript of his remarks, as recorded by The New York Times. (2/8)
The New York Times:
Fact-Checking Biden’s State Of The Union Address
Mr. Biden’s speech contained no outright falsehoods, but at times omitted crucial context or exaggerated the facts. Here’s a fact check. (2/8)
Sacramento Bee:
As Tyre Nichols’ Family Watches, Biden Urged Assault Weapons Ban
One of the remedies to stop this sort of violence, Biden said: Revive the assault weapons ban that ended in 2004. "Ban assault weapons now. Ban them now. Once and for all,” Biden said. “We did it before….let’s finish the job and ban these assault weapons.” ... Getting anything done will be a struggle, particularly now that the House is controlled by Republicans for the first time in four years. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., has proposed reviving the assault weapons ban she pushed through Congress in 1994. Since it expired 10 years later, efforts to revive it have been futile, even when Democrats controlled the White House and both chambers of Congress. (Lightman, 2/7)
NBC News:
Biden’s State Of The Union Guest, Brandon Tsay Says He’s In Therapy After Monterey Park Shooting
Brandon Tsay, who attended as President Biden’s guest and who disarmed a mass shooter at a packed dance hall, said he’s had to contend with subsequent trauma from the incident. “I still live in an anxious, fearful state where I want to project my feelings and emotions to connect with other human beings. And currently, I found the strength to find some professional help,” Tsay, 26, told NBC News, saying that he has attended several therapy sessions since the tragedy. (Yam, 2/7)
BBC News:
State Of The Union: How Brandon Tsay Is Shouldering The Spotlight
Brandon Tsay was at home, getting ready to have lunch, when he got a call from the White House. Would he be free to speak with the President of the United States? "I said something along the lines of: "No we're about to eat". And then I was like: Oh wait, it's the president!" the 26-year-old told the BBC. "My brain kind of short-circuited there." (Epstein, 2/7)
Los Angeles Times:
Brandon Tsay's State Of The Union Moment
Brandon Tsay, the 26-year-old who made worldwide headlines for disarming the Monterey Park gunman last month, stood and waved to the crowd of lawmakers as President Biden labeled him a “hero” and called for new gun control measures in Tuesday night’s State of the Union address. “He thought he was going to die, but then he thought about the people inside,” Biden said as Tsay won a rare bipartisan ovation. “In that instant, he found the courage to act and wrestled the semiautomatic pistol away from a gunman who had already killed 11 people at another dance studio.” (Bierman, 2/7)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Biden Calls For Regulating Silicon Valley In State Of The Union Speech
President Biden tried Tuesday to capitalize on a rare sentiment that Republicans and Democrats agree on: They’re both frustrated with Silicon Valley. Members of both parties – and most Americans – think Big Tech controls too much of our personal data, isn’t transparent and targets children in an unseemly way in the pursuit of profits. (Garofoli, 2/7)
NBC News:
Sen. Josh Hawley Wants To Create A Legal Age For Social Media
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., intends to make his focus in the current Congress a legislative package aimed at protecting children online — including by setting the age threshold to be on social media at 16. In an interview with NBC News, Hawley detailed some top lines of what his agenda will include, such as: Mandating social media companies verify the age of their users. (Smith, 2/7)
VC Star:
Ventura County Supervisors Vote To End COVID-19 Emergency Order
Ventura County’s emergency order for COVID-19 will end Feb. 28, nearly three years after it started, the Board of Supervisors said Tuesday. (Kisken, 2/7)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Sewers Reveal New Coronavirus Wave In Parts Of Bay Area
Coronavirus levels monitored in Bay Area wastewater reveal another COVID-19 wave is under way in several regions despite the low case rates reported on the local health department dashboards. The San Jose sewer shed in Santa Clara County shows a “high” level of the coronavirus gene per gram of waste solids, according to state data on viral counts in wastewater. (Vaziri, 2/7)
The New York Times:
Biden Officials Tell Supreme Court That Title 42 Case Will Soon Be Moot
The Biden administration urged the Supreme Court on Tuesday to dismiss a challenge to ending the pandemic-era immigration measure known as Title 42, saying that the government’s announcement that the health emergency would expire on May 11 would make the case moot. The court in December blocked a trial judge’s ruling that would have lifted the measure, which has allowed even migrants who might otherwise qualify for asylum to be swiftly expelled at the southern border. The justices are scheduled to hear arguments in the case on March 1. (Liptak, 7)
inewsource:
El Centro Regional Medical Center Is In Financial Trouble
Imperial County’s largest hospital is in turmoil. Prompted by what officials called “financial challenges,” the El Centro Regional Medical Center has seen most of its governing board and CEO ousted. Its obstetrics and pediatrics department has since shut down. And healthcare consultants who were hired to run the hospital following the shakeup have already resigned less than three months after signing a contract. (Bowman, 2/7)
Los Angeles Daily News:
To Cut Deaths Among Black Moms And Infants, LA County Will Add Doulas
In an effort to reduce Black maternal and infant mortality rates, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted on Tuesday, Feb. 7 to expand doula care in the county by creating a hub of supportive birthing and prenatal services for pregnant women of color. (Scauzillo, 2/7)
San Diego Union-Tribune:
UCSD Embarks On Three Year, $3 Million Effort To Train 200 Community Health Workers
During the coronavirus pandemic, people considered “trusted messengers” in their communities showed a strong ability to educate the public about vaccination, and a new nationwide initiative seeks to leverage that progress by creating a more formal certification for community health workers. (Sisson, 2/7)
Times Of San Diego:
Supervisors Approve Plan To Help Homeless Veterans Find Place To Live
The county Board of Supervisors Tuesday unanimously approved the development of a plan to help homeless veterans find a place to live. As proposed by Supervisors Nathan Fletcher and Nora Vargas, the plan could be ready in April and feature input from community groups, government representatives and people who have experienced homelessness. (Ireland, 2/7)
Los Angeles Daily News:
LA Mayor Bass Courts Biden Administration In Addressing Homelessness
In her ongoing effort to secure federal support to address the city’s homeless crisis, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, on Tuesday, Feb. 7, courted another member of the Biden Administration in town to hear firsthand from those on the streets and service providers working to help them. (Tat, 2/7)
Oaklandside:
State Rejects Oakland’s Housing Plan, Asks For Revisions
Just two days after Oakland officials adopted the city’s eight-year housing plan, the state determined it didn’t meet the requirements, state records show. In a Feb. 2 letter, the California Housing and Community Development Department told Oakland it must make revisions to its Housing Element to be found in compliance. Without that certification, Oakland immediately loses the ability to place certain restrictions on development, and could lose out on significant state funding for housing. (Orenstein, 2/7)
San Francisco Chronicle:
This Is S.F.'s Plan To Cut Through Red Tape And Get 82,000 Housing Units Built
Mayor London Breed will introduce an executive order Tuesday that lays out in explicit terms how and when the city will make the changes needed to build 82,000 housing units over the next eight years. The goal was laid out in a road map to building more housing approved by the state last week. (Dineen and Morris, 2/7)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Oakland Opens Cabins For Homeless At Wood Street Encampment
Oakland opened a tiny cabin village for unhoused people Tuesday on Wood Street, once the site of the largest homeless encampment in Northern California. The temporary shelter, which will house up to 100 people in single and two-person cabins, is not yet completed and has no residents yet but 30 cabins, which will give priority to homeless people living in the Wood Street neighborhood are ready to go, along with a bathroom and shower structure, city officials said. (Cabanatuan, 2/7)
Sacramento Bee:
CA Lawmaker Tries Again To Restrict ‘Crisis Pregnancy Centers’
Nearly five years after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a California law aimed at preventing “crisis pregnancy centers” from misrepresenting the prenatal and abortion services they offer, a state lawmaker is trying again with a different approach. The original measure required centers to provide pregnant people seeking help with information about how the state offers free or low-cost prenatal and abortion-related care to qualified applicants. (Sheeler, 2/8)
CalMatters:
Why California Still Doesn't Mandate Dyslexia Screening
California sends mixed messages when it comes to serving dyslexic students. California Gov. Gavin Newsom is the most famous dyslexic political official in the country, even authoring a children’s book to raise awareness about the learning disability. And yet, California is one of 10 states that doesn’t require dyslexia screening for all children. (Hong, 2/8)
Los Angeles Times:
What Is Curanderismo And Who Is It Helping?
Grace Sesma works methodically to set up her home office, lighting candles and cutting thorns from seven stemmed red roses for the day’s first session as her client chatters nearby. The man, 47, is talking fast — about the nice view of the area from Sesma’s backyard, his connection to the San Diego area, and how he got the supplies at the last minute that Sesma told him they would need: roses, an egg and tobacco. (Garcia, 2/8)
USA Today:
Congenital Heart Disease Diagnosed Later In Latino Infants: Study
Infants born to Latino, low-income or limited-English-speaking parents are more likely to be diagnosed later with congenital heart disease than white infants – or lack a prenatal diagnosis at all, a new study found. Congenital heart disease, which consists of structural heart abnormalities, is the most common type of birth defect. The findings were published in the Journal of Pediatric Cardiology. (Hassanein, 2/7)
Bay Area News Group:
Can Cancer Be Found In A Blood Test?
Despite decades of effort in the war against cancer, screening tests are available for only five types of the disease, representing less than one-third of all cases. What if one test could screen for dozens of cancers, using a single vial of blood? (Krieger, 2/8)