LA County Passes Several Gun Control Laws: The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a series of gun control measures Tuesday on the heels of last month’s mass shooting in Monterey Park. Only two ordinances are expected to take effect soon. One would prohibit the sale of .50-caliber handguns in unincorporated L.A. County. The second would prohibit carrying firearms on county property, even with a concealed carry permit. Read more from the Los Angeles Times .

Biden Praises Hero Of Monterey Park Shooting: President Joe Biden praised Brandon Tsay, 26, of San Marino, as an American hero on Tuesday night during his State of the Union speech for thwarting a continued rampage after a gunman killed 11 in a Monterey Park dance hall. “He saved lives. It’s time we do the same as well. Ban assault weapons now. Ban them now — once and for all,” Biden said. Read more from the LA Daily News and Fox11 LA . Complete coverage of the State of the Union address continues below.

State of the Union Address

Los Angeles Blade: Biden’s Second State Of The Union Prioritizes Bipartisanship

President Joe Biden’s second State of the Union address on Tuesday focused on building upon recent accomplishments, especially legislative milestones that were reached with bipartisan cooperation. Nevertheless, the speech was met with vocal objections from Republican lawmakers over Biden’s comments about the debt ceiling and mention of some GOP members’ plans to cut social security and Medicare. “From reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act, to the Electoral Count Reform Act, to the Respect for Marriage Act that protects the right to marry the person you love,” Biden said, “To my Republican friends, if we could work together in the last Congress, there is no reason we can’t work together in this new Congress.” (Kane, 2/8)

ABC News: Biden Tangles With Republicans On Social Security And Medicare To Heckles Of 'Liar'

For much of the night, President Biden was on the offensive. One of the night's more contentious moments came when Biden was discussing the debt ceiling and the White House's disagreements with Republicans on government borrowing and spending. "Some Republicans -- some Republicans want Medicare and Social Security to sunset,” Biden said as he pledged to prevent Republicans from cutting Social Security and Medicare. “I'm not saying it's the majority. If Congress doesn't keep the programs where they are they go well, the Republicans say I'm not saying there's a majority of you. I don't even think it's even significant.” Although Biden noted that he wasn’t saying the “majority” of Republicans wanted to do so, he was immediately showered with boos from the other side of the aisle. Then it got particularly intense. (Haworth, 2/8)

The Wall Street Journal: Biden Calls For Insulin Cap, Praises Medicare Drug Negotiation

President Biden called for expanding a $35 monthly cap on out-of-pocket costs for insulin and criticized Republicans for wanting to repeal parts of legislation that will let Medicare negotiate some drug prices. ... “One in 10 Americans has diabetes. Every day, millions need insulin to control their diabetes so they can stay alive,” Mr. Biden said. “Big Pharma has been unfairly charging people hundreds of dollars – four to five hundred dollars a month – and making record profits. Not any more. Not any more.” He also praised one of this administration’s biggest accomplishments on drug pricing: Legislation empowering Medicare for the first time to negotiate with drug makers over some prices. (Armour, 2/7)

The 19th: Biden Renews Call For Abortion Protections In State Of The Union Address

President Joe Biden used the word “abortion” — one he has rarely uttered in speeches —in his brief remarks on the issue in his State of the Union address on Tuesday. He again called on federal lawmakers to restore the protections of Roe v. Wade and slammed “extreme” abortion bans. (Panetta, 2/7)

The 19th: Biden Mentions LGBTQ+ Rights Twice In State Of The Union Address

Biden’s remarks included just two mentions of LGBTQ+ rights. Early on, he stated that he had signed “over 300 bipartisan bills” into law, including the Respect for Marriage Act, which makes marriage equality transportable across state lines in the event that the Supreme Court strikes down that right nationwide. And later, after promising to veto an abortion ban, he said: “Let’s also pass the bipartisan Equality Act to ensure LGBTQ Americans, especially transgender young people, can live with safety and dignity.” (Sosin, 2/7)

The Hill: Biden Pledges More Dollars To End Veteran Suicides, Homelessness

President Biden in his State of the Union address called for more resources to curtail veteran suicides as part of a wider plea to invest in federal aid services. In Biden’s speech, his first before a divided Congress, the president also asked for more financial assistance for former service members to help keep a roof over their heads as well as job training and placement for veterans and their spouses as they return to civilian life. (Mitchell, 2/7)

Managed Healthcare Executive: Biden Swipes At Big Pharma, Calls For 'Thinking Big' About Cancer Moonshot, In State Of The Union

In the final part of the speech, Biden also spoke about his cancer moonshot effort, which he said he reignited last year with First Lady Jill Biden. He mentioned the goal of reducing cancer death rates by at least 50% in the next 25 years and “turn more cancers from death sentences to treatable diseases” and provide more support for patients and families. He invoked former President George W. Bush’s President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), a global effort to combat HIV/AIDS and described it as a “huge success.” “We thought big, we thought large, we moved,” Biden said as both Republicans and Democrats stood up and applauded. “I believe we can do the same thing with cancer.” (2/8)

NBC News: Bush Demanded Billions For AIDS In Africa At His 2003 State Of The Union. It Paid Off

In President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday, he paid tribute to his predecessor’s effort, calling PEPFAR a "huge success." In 2003, the same State of the Union address that primed the nation for the invasion of Iraq that would begin less than two months later, Bush stunned the world’s global health and political leaders by announcing what was then a $15 billion, five-year commitment to combat the international scourge of AIDS. (Ryan, 2/7)

The New York Times: Biden’s State Of The Union Address: Read The Full Transcript

President Biden delivered his annual State of the Union address on Tuesday to a joint session of Congress. The following is a transcript of his remarks, as recorded by The New York Times. (2/8)