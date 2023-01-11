How Do Health Initiatives Fare In Newsom's Budget? After years of record California budget surpluses, Gov. Newsom outlines a plan to deal with a deficit he projects at $22.5 billion. He says he can keep his big promises -- including expanding Medi-Cal coverage and maintaining CARE Court funding -- despite the “modest shortfall.” Get details and break downs from CalMatters, Los Angeles Times, San Francisco Chronicle, AP, and CapRadio.

ERs See 1800% Increase In Older Patients For Cannabis Use: Certain Californians are getting high and ending up in the emergency department way more often than they used to, and it might not be the ones you think. Cannabis-related visits for Californians over 65 increased by more than 1,800% between 2005 and 2019, according to a new study from the University of California San Diego. Read more from SF Gate and High Times.