Tuberculosis On The Rise In California: After years of decline, the number of cases in the Golden State increased from 1,704 in 2020 to 1,848 in 2022. Experts say the rebound does not represent a dangerous outbreak but rather the scattered reemergence of a hidden health risk. Diagnoses may have been missed or misdiagnosed, they say. Read more from Bay Area News Group.

Newsom, Other Governors Urge Supreme Court To Protect Mifepristone: In a filing with the court, Gov. Gavin Newsom urged the Supreme Court to maintain women’s access to the pills used in more than half of all U.S. abortions, saying a ban would harm women and protect no one. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

In related news from the Chronicle —

‘Every Loss Truly Traumatizes Me’: Justice Sonia Sotomayor reflected on life in the Supreme Court minority during a visit to UC Berkeley.

