Educators, Lawmakers Denounce Orange County’s School Reopening Plan: Recommendations approved by the Orange County Board of Education to welcome students back to campuses without increased social distancing in classrooms or the mandatory use of masks were met with a fierce backlash from educators and parents Tuesday, and some school officials are already saying they don’t intend to go along. “It’s reckless, and it’s causing undue fear among teachers, students and parents alike,” Ocean View School District Board President Gina Clayton-Tarvin said of the board’s action. Seven members of Congress penned a letter to the board Tuesday in response to its recommendations, saying they were “deeply concerned.” Meanwhile, county health officials reported 865 new coronavirus infections Tuesday and nine more fatalities, bringing its death toll to 433. Read more from Anh Do, Sara Cardine and Hannah Fry of the Los Angeles Times.

Church Leaders Balk At Shutdown Order: Christian leaders are criticizing the governor’s decision to halt houses of worship from conducting indoor religious services. Jonathan Keller, president of the conservative California Family Council, said Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order shows that the governor “trusts big-box stores like Costco and Target more than churches and synagogues.” In Lodi, Pastor Jon Duncan of the Cross Culture Christian Center, which had defied Newsom's previous order and continued to hold indoor services, said the latest order conflicts with the First Amendment right to peaceably assemble and practice religion. And in Fresno, Cornerstone Pastor Jim Franklin announced Tuesday evening that his church will remain open despite the mandate. “We’re not going to give up our constitutional right,” Franklin said on social media. Read more from Andrew Sheeler of the Sacramento Bee and Bryant-Jon Anteola of the Fresno Bee.

