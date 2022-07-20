Covered California Premiums To Jump 6% Next Year: Individual health insurance premiums are set to rise by an average of 6% on the state marketplace next year amid rebounding demand for medical care and uncertainty surrounding federal financial assistance, Covered California said Tuesday. Read more from the Los Angeles Times, CalMatters, The Sacramento Bee, and KCRA.

As Covid Soars In California, A Confusing Mix Of Rules: Although the CDC categorizes 42 of 58 counties as having high levels of covid community transmission — at which point it recommends universal masking in indoor public spaces — only L.A. County appears poised to reinstate an indoor mask mandate, a move it could make as soon as July 29. Read more from CalMatters and the Los Angeles Times. Scroll down for more on the covid surge.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KHN's Morning Briefing.