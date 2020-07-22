Huntington Beach Becomes Bastion Of Resistance: More than any other place in California, Huntington Beach has come to symbolize resistance to many of the coronavirus safety rules government officials have imposed in recent months. “I don’t believe the rates are rising,” said resident Brad Colburn, 58. “They’re inflated. It’s another way of shutting everything down … of the Democrats trying to get what they want.” Colburn said he has yet to wear a mask outside of shopping. Read more from Jake Sheridan of the Los Angeles Times.

CDSS Backtracks On Reporting COVID Deaths At Assisted Living Facilities: Last week, the state agency that regulates assisted living facilities quietly posted a memo announcing it was going to delete from its website the names of facilities where people had died from COVID-19. The California Department of Social Services provided no explanation. After an outcry, the numbers were back on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard Tuesday afternoon. Still, critics say the move was part of an alarming trend of long-term care industry officials having a disproportionate amount of influence on California’s regulators. Read more from Jason Pohl and Ryan Sabalow of the Sacramento Bee.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage and the best of the rest of the news.