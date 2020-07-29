Newsom Blocks Funds For Defiant Cities: Gov. Gavin Newsom is using new powers to withhold money from two cities in California’s Central Valley that are defying his health orders by allowing all businesses to open during the pandemic. Newsom blocked nearly $65,000 from Atwater in Merced County and more than $35,000 from Coalinga in Fresno County, the first installments of $2.5 billion in federal funds that cities and counties across the state risk losing if they don’t toe the line on coronavirus safeguards. The city councils in both cities met Monday and stuck with their resolutions. Read more from Don Thompson of The Associated Press.

Free COVID Testing Offered At San Francisco BART Station: UCSF infectious disease specialists and community partners are setting up a free pop-up testing site at the 24th Street and Mission Plaza BART station in San Francisco, aimed at the Latino population. For three weeks, the program will offer free coronavirus testing on Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., beginning July 29. The organizers of the project believe it is the first low-barrier testing site at a central transit hub in the U.S. Read more from Aidin Vaziri of the San Francisco Chronicle.

