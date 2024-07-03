Settlement Reached Over Struggling Hospitals: UCSF must continue charity care, adhere to price growth caps, and invest hundreds of millions of dollars into St. Mary’s Medical Center and Saint Francis Memorial Hospital, the two struggling San Francisco hospitals it is acquiring for $100 million, under a settlement reached with the state attorney general. Read more in the San Francisco Chronicle.

Hate Crime Report Shows Disturbing Trends: Overall hate crimes in California decreased by 7.1 % from 2022 to 2023, according to the state’s annual hate crime report, but certain communities face escalating threats, particularly the LGBTQ, Jewish, and Muslim populations. Read more in the Los Angeles Blade.

Reader’s note: California Healthline’s Daily Edition will not be published July 4-5 in observance of Independence Day. Look for it again in your inbox on Monday. Happy Fourth!

