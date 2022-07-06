Caltech’s ‘Mosaic-8’ Vaccine Could Be Covid Breakthrough: A new type of vaccine developed at Caltech aims to ward off novel coronaviruses even before health officials are aware that they exist. When tested in mice and monkeys, it trained the animals’ immune systems to recognize eight viruses at once — and induced immunity to viruses they had never encountered. The findings were published Tuesday. Read more from the Los Angeles Times, ScienceDaily, and Science.

Pollution From Fireworks Fills Skies Around LA: Air quality dropped considerably in the Los Angeles region on Monday and Tuesday after hundreds of Fourth of July firework displays lighted up skies. But air quality experts say the aftermath from this year’s fireworks doesn’t yet appear quite as bad as in 2020 or 2021, which set record-high air pollution levels for the holiday. Read more from the Los Angeles Times and San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

