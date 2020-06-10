Newsom Reiterates Confidence In California’s Ability To Manage Coronavirus Cases As They Continue To Climb: California recorded at least 2,000 new coronavirus cases for the 17th consecutive day Tuesday as the state topped 136,000 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic. With 90 new deaths announced Tuesday — including 11 in the Bay Area — the state death toll reached 4,746. “As we phase in, in a responsible way, a reopening of the economy, we’ve made it abundantly clear that we anticipate an increase in the total number of positive cases,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said. “But we also made it abundantly clear that the concurrent recognition and commitment that we are in a substantially different place than we were 90 days ago. We have hundreds of millions of masks now in our possession.”

But many experts remain wary of moving too fast to reopen the economy when the virus clearly is still spreading easily in communities. “I’m very concerned about the pace,” said John Swartzberg, a UC Berkeley infectious disease expert. “It’s like the reopening has taken a life of its own. There’s this momentum behind it, and it’s very hard to stop it and pause it.” Case counts likely will continue to rise in the near future from the Black Lives Matter protests. Also, as the summer progresses, there may be surges from children going to camp and people lowering their guard and socializing more often.

State health officials this week listed nine counties on a watch list. The list includes both large and small counties that appear to have trouble containing the virus, each for different reasons. In each case, state officials say they are stepping in to help those counties with particular problems each is having dealing with virus outbreaks or hospitalizations. The list includes Sacramento County, where family gatherings are partly to blame for an increase in hospitalizations.

Read more from Kerry Crowley of the Bay Area News Group; Erin Allday of the San Francisco Chronicle; and Tony Bizjak and Michael McGough of the Sacramento Bee.

In related news:

Bay Area News Group: What’s The Risk For George Floyd Protesters?

Sacramento Bee: Sacramento Coronavirus Cases Are Spiking — And Family Home Gatherings Are A Key Cause

Los Angeles Times: The Politics Of Coronavirus: Who Gets The Blame If Major New Outbreaks Come As California Reopens?

The San Francisco Chronicle: Are US Cities Reopening Ahead Of The Bay Area Seeing Surges In Coronavirus Cases?

Below, check out the full round-up of California Healthline original stories, state coverage and the best of the rest of the national news for the day.