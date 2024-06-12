Doctors, Dentists May Get Raises, Possibly Averting Strike: Unionized doctors and dentists who work at hospitals and other health facilities run by Los Angeles County will get cost-of-living increases and bonuses under tentative agreements with the county, reached after more than two years of bargaining and threats of a strike. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

Hospital Project Hits Milestone: A project to build a modern UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland has gained a major milestone through a key jobs deal to prioritize hiring local workers for the $1.6 billion plan. Read more from Bay Area News Group.

