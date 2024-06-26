Children's Health, Pandemic Readiness Measures Scrapped From Calif. Ballot: California leaders scratched two voter initiatives from the November ballot on Tuesday, reaching deals with proponents to pull their measures in exchange for legislative changes. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

State Finally Recalls Vape Cartridge Tainted With Pesticide: California cannabis regulators on Tuesday issued the state’s first recall of a pesticide-tainted weed product following a Los Angeles Times investigation. The state did not immediately say why it took seven months to recall a product reported for safety concerns. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.