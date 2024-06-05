MDMA Decision A Blow For California’s Lykos Therapeutics: A panel of experts advising the FDA on the use of the psychedelic MDMA for PTSD found on Tuesday that the available evidence fails to show that the drug is effective or that its benefits outweigh its risks. It's a major setback for the drug's sponsor, Lykos Therapeutics. Read more from NPR, Vox, and Politico.

State Must Repay Millions In Medicaid Funds: California needs to repay more than $52 million to the federal government after improperly claiming reimbursement from the Medicaid program for some immigrant patients, according to a report from federal inspectors. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

