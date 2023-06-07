Hospital Workers Say Surgical Trays Are Contaminated: Employees at Kaiser Zion Medical Center in Grantville are calling for the suspension of all surgeries at the facility due to what they say is visible contamination of the trays that hold sterilized surgical instruments. Read more from the San Diego Union-Tribune.

LA County Will Expand Gender-Affirming Health Care: The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to expand health care services for transgender people and to establish for the first time an LGBTQ+ Commission. Read more from the LA Daily News and Los Angeles Times.

In related news —

‘It Is A Really Scary Time For LGBTQ People’: For the first time in its history, the largest LGBTQ+ rights organization in the U.S. has declared a state of emergency. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

