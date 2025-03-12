Hospital-based violence intervention programs have operated in the U.S. since the mid-1990s. The public health approach to gun violence works, by many accounts. But recent moves by the White House are raising anxiety about the programs’ future. (Stephanie Wolf, 3/12)

‘Tyler’s Law’ Reintroduced in Congress: Nearly seven years after Tyler Shamash, a 19-year-old from California, died following a fentanyl overdose, a bill that his mother says could have prevented his death is getting renewed focus on Capitol Hill. Sens. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., and Jim Banks, R-Ind., on Tuesday reintroduced the bill, called “Tyler’s Law,” that would direct the Department of Health and Human Services to provide hospitals with guidance on implementing fentanyl testing in routine ER drug screens. Read more from NBC News .

Measles Case Confirmed In LA County: Public health officials have confirmed the first case of measles in a Los Angeles County resident this year — the second infected person known to have passed through LAX in 2025. Read more from the Los Angeles Times .

Southern California News Group: California Lawmakers Discuss Faulty Emergency Alert Systems After Southern California Wildfires Two months after multiple emergency evacuation messages were erroneously sent to millions of Los Angeles County residents during the January wildfires – leading to confusion and, in some cases, “information fatigue” and skepticism about such notices – lawmakers in Sacramento convened a hearing to discuss how to improve communications moving forward. (Tat, 3/12)

Los Angeles Times: California Regulators Want To Weaken Hazardous Waste Disposal Rules California environmental regulators are considering rolling back the state’s hazardous waste disposal rules, potentially permitting some municipal landfills to accept more contaminated soil from heavily polluted areas. From lead-acid battery smelters to rocket testing facilities, heavy industry over the past century in California has left large swathes of land imbued with dangerous chemicals. As a result, contaminated soil that has been removed during major environmental cleanups or new construction has typically comprised the largest bloc of hazardous waste in California each year. More than 560,000 tons of toxic dirt are excavated every year on average, according to a 2023 DTSC report. (Briscoe, 3/12)

Health Care Industry

Becker's Hospital Review: Physician Staffing Firm Files For Bankruptcy

NES Health, a physician-led staffing firm, has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, marking the official collapse of the company after months of financial turmoil that left emergency department physicians at numerous hospitals across the nation unpaid. NES Health filed for bankruptcy Feb. 21 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Illinois, with estimated assets between $1 million and $10 million and liabilities ranging from $10 million to $50 million, according to court documents obtained by Becker's. The company, founded by Allan Rappaport, MD, a California-based radiation oncologist, listed hundreds of creditors, including hospitals and contract physicians. (Carbajal, 3/11)

Becker's Hospital Review: How Stanford Is Doing Home Care Differently

Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Health Care is taking a unique approach to home care to maneuver around state regulations. The health system plans to launch advanced care at home May 1, serving up to 12 patients at a time. CMS has granted Stanford a hospital-at-home waiver but the state of California doesn't allow for that care model. (Bruce, 3/11)

Becker's Hospital Review: Keck Medicine Of USC Shares 'The Way To Grow' For Academic Systems

As we continue to see academic health systems acquiring hospitals, Los Angeles-based Keck Medicine of University of Southern California is also focused on accelerating growth through partnerships and collaborations beyond its main campus. Keck Medicine's CFO Chris Allen told Becker's during a CFO+Revenue Cycle Podcast episode that the system recently launched a new ventures corporation aimed at focusing on joint ventures and off-campus partnerships. (Ashley, 3/11)

Becker's Hospital Review: 'Make Me A Better Doctor': Kaiser Permanente's AI Playbook

In August, Kaiser Permanente embarked on the largest rollout of generative AI in healthcare to date. The Oakland, Calif.-based health system offered Abridge, an ambient AI listening tool that drafts clinical notes for the EHR, to tens of thousands of providers. Becker's caught up with Brian Hoberman, MD, executive vice president of IT and CIO at the Permanente Federation, at the HIMSS conference in Las Vegas to find out how the implementation is going. (Bruce, 3/11)

Becker's Hospital Review: The Hidden Cost Of AI For Hospitals

Hospitals and health systems across the U.S. are bombarded with new artificial intelligence-driven applications promising to solve big challenges for a better tomorrow. While many provide a clearly needed service, they aren't a magic wand. "AI cannot solve for broken systems or broken workflows," said Deepti Pandita, vice president of informatics and CMIO of UCI Health in Orange County. (Dyrda, 3/11)

Los Angeles Times: Getting A Filling — At The Mall. Why Dentists And Other Wellness Tenants Are In Big Demand.

Not long ago, dentists were about as welcome as a toothache at shopping centers. Landlords preferred more conventional retailers in their malls, relegating dentists to out-of-the-way locations if they would lease space to them at all. Now they are prominent tenants in many shopping centers as part of a growing trend of medical-retail or “medtail” businesses joining boutiques and restaurants at neighborhood malls. (Vincent, 3/12)

NBC News: Hospitals Keep Dodging Price Transparency Rules, Leading Trump To Take Action — Again

For 17 years, Michelle Arroyo did everything she could to keep her son alive after he’d been diagnosed with brain cancer at 6 years old. The single mom from California moved from Orange County to Los Angeles to be closer to the best doctors and medical facilities, quit her job in real estate to care for her son around-the-clock and liquidated all her financial assets, including her retirement account. But despite her best efforts, Arroyo’s son, Grayson Arroyo-Smiley, died in 2023 at 22 years old, leaving Arroyo distraught and saddled with mounting medical bills that soared, she said, into the millions. (Francis, 3/12)