Bill Aims To Kick-Start Single-Payer Health Care System: A bill introduced in the California state Senate aims to lay the groundwork for a state universal health care system, proposing an incremental approach that would require California’s health secretary to take preliminary action by June 1, 2024. Read more from the Los Angeles Times and San Francisco Chronicle.

Thousands Of Meals Distributed For Hungry LAUSD Students: On a typical day, the nation’s second-largest school district provides hundreds of thousands of meals. But with staff on strike, the district had to find other ways to provide food for the families in its care. Over about three hours, workers Tuesday distributed 124,596 meals. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

