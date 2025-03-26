Street Crisis Teams Restructured: San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie announced that his administration is consolidating city-funded teams that try to help with people who are unhoused or struggling with addiction or mental illness. Five “tightly knit, neighborhood-based units,” plus a sixth roving citywide team, will streamline the work of nine teams. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

UPTE Strike Looms At University Of California Medical Centers: Members of the University Professional and Technical Employees-CWA Local 9119 plan to strike April 1 at all University of California campuses and medical centers, with members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 3299 joining in solidarity. This will be the third time in six months that UC employees have gone on strike. Read more from Becker’s Hospital Review.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline's coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News' Morning Briefing.