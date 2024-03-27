Future Of California's Mifepristone Stockpile: California bought and distributed a quarter of a million abortion pills, fearing a federal ban. At the Supreme Court hearing Tuesday, the justices seemed hesitant to limit access and Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office says he’s still deciding whether a resupply is necessary. Read more from CalMatters.

Why Aren’t Kids Getting Needed Care? Every child in California under 3 is entitled to early intervention services like physical, speech, and occupational therapy if they show signs that they need developmental support. Experts say getting these services early and in-person is critical for babies’ development, and that it can actually reduce the need for special education services later in life. But many families aren’t receiving the care they need. Read more from KQED.

