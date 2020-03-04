More Coronavirus Cases Confirmed In California: Los Angeles recorded a new coronavirus case on Tuesday, with Kaiser Permanente announcing it was treating a patient. Hours earlier, Orange County officials announced two presumptive coronavirus cases, both of whom had recently been in countries where the virus has spread. On Tuesday, the city of Berkeley reported its first case after an individual visited a country with an outbreak, and Contra Costa County officials Wednesday morning said a person was admitted to a local hospital on Sunday with respiratory flu-like illness. “While the risk of infection remains low, the expanded presence of the virus in our community is a reality we should all prepare for,” said Berkeley Public Health Officer Dr. Lisa Hernandez. “There are steps that all of us in the community can take now to improve basic hygiene and also prepare for a wider spread in the future.” Read more from Rong-Gong Lin and Colleen Shalby of the Los Angeles Times.
California To Dole Out Millions Of Masks To Health Care Workers As They Try To Contain Virus: The move is considered a key step is getting needed equipment to California hospitals, which are already under strain as possible coronavirus cases increase. Health officials stressed that they are not recommending healthy people wear masks, which are in short supply. “However, masks are recommended to limit the spread of disease for people who are exhibiting respiratory symptoms,” the state said. Officials are worried that hospitals could be overwhelmed as coronavirus cases increase and that health workers could be placed at risk. They said the masks will provide key protection. Read more from Phil Willon, Soumya Karlamangla and Colleen Shalby of the Los Angeles Times and Sammy Caiola of Capital Public Radio.
San Francisco Mayor: Federal Government’s Missteps On Testing Were ‘National Disgrace’: San Francisco Mayor London Breed said coordination between the White House, HHS and CDC was inadequate, calling the administration’s response to the viral outbreak “anemic” and “deficient.” “Leadership at the federal level is imperative -- we cannot wait as the window to take action to reduce community infections is closing,” Breed wrote. San Francisco declared a State of Emergency on Feb. 25 and officials said Monday that the city is ramping up preparations as health experts expect local cases to be confirmed imminently as local testing begins. Read more from Anna Bauman of the San Francisco Chronicle.
Below, check out the full round-up of California Healthline original stories, state coverage and the best of the rest of the national news for the day.
Sign up to get the daily edition in your inbox
More News From Across The State
Sacramento Bee:
Placer County, California, Reports Second Coronavirus Case
Placer County is declaring a local health emergency after it reported Tuesday night a second confirmed case of the new coronavirus within the county. The new case involves an “older adult” who was likely exposed to the the virus while overseas on a Princess Cruise line ship that departed from San Francisco to Mexico between February 11 and 22, according to a county press release. Another coronavirus case in Sonoma County also reportedly originated from the same Grand Princess ship, according to The Press Democrat. (Yoon-Hendricks, 3/3)
Fresno Bee:
Fresno CA Patients Test Negative For Coronavirus
Fewer than five people have been tested for coronavirus in Fresno County, but all tested negative, health officials said Tuesday. Those tests were administered by the federal Center for Disease Control and Prevention before Friday, according to Fresno County Interim Health Director Rais Vohra. That’s when testing kits were sent to California. Tests are now being administered in 13 labs across the state. (Tobias, 3/3)
Los Angeles Times:
Costa Mesa Steers Away From Further Legal Action As Coronavirus Controversy Fades; O.C. May Have 2 New Cases
Now that the flare-up over whether coronavirus patients would be sent to Fairview Developmental Center has died down, the city of Costa Mesa is considering its options on how to move forward. As the city regains its balance from a dizzying week and a half, officials will remain “hyper-vigilant” about the possibility of coronavirus cases coming to town, Mayor Katrina Foley said Tuesday, but it will not pursue further legal action at this time. (Pinho, 3/3)
San Jose Mercury News:
Coronavirus: Santa Clara County Warns Older Adults To Avoid Large Events
The impact of the coronavirus outbreak that has alarmed health officials worldwide took on new urgency Tuesday as Santa Clara County announced two new cases in people without known exposure risk and warned residents over 50 or in poor health to avoid large public gatherings. (Woolfolk, 3/3)
Los Angeles Times:
California Museums And Theaters Ramp Up Coronavirus Plans
The novel coronavirus has closed movie theaters, theme parks and film shoots in China. It has shuttered the Louvre Museum in Paris and La Scala opera house in Milan, and not far away in Venice, Italy, it cut short Carnival. Travel bans meant to curb person-to-person spread of a virus have trimmed attendance at film and gaming conferences, and some music festivals and concerts have been postponed indefinitely. Now the virus’ recent detection on the West Coast has spurred arts institutions here to go on high alert in the event the disease spreads greatly beyond the 40-plus cases that have been reported in California. (Lee, 3/3)
San Jose Mercury News:
Marin Issues Health Emergency Proclamation On Coronavirus
Marin County health officials declared a local health emergency Tuesday to prepare as new cases of coronavirus in people without known exposure continue to emerge. There have been no cases of coronavirus among Marin residents, public health officials said. Two residents experiencing respiratory symptoms consistent with the disease were admitted and tested Tuesday, one at MarinHealth Medical Center in Greenbrae and the other at Novato Community Hospital, said Dr. Matt Willis, Marin County public health officer. (Rodriguez, 3/4)
Southern California News Group:
Coronavirus Hits Entertainment Industry — And Some Shows May Not Go On
With a few exceptions – including one big one called China – the entertainment industry remained in a nervous, wait-and-see mode on Monday, March 2, about the impact the spreading COVID-19 coronavirus will have on business. “The Motion Picture Association and its member companies are closely monitoring reports from public health officials about the coronavirus and protective measures to limit its impact,” the trade group that represents Hollywood’s major studios said in a statement that echoes those of most production and exhibition entities regarding the disease. “The wellbeing of our global customers and employees is our top priority, and we will continue taking the necessary precautions to ensure their health and safety.” (Strauss, 3/4)
Los Angeles Times:
Twitter Tells Employees To Work From Home Amid Coronavirus Fears
Twitter on Monday became the first major U.S. corporation to strongly encourage its employees to work from home to avoid spreading coronavirus. “Beginning today, we are strongly encouraging all employees globally to work from home if they’re able,” the San Francisco-based social media company wrote in a blog post. “Our goal is to lower the probability of the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus for us — and the world around us.” Twitter had more than 4,800 employees at the start of 2020. (Dean, 3/2)
Los Angeles Times:
Stop Touching Your Face. It's An Easy Way To Spread Viruses
We all touch our face. With this new coronavirus outbreak, how do we stop? Touching our faces is a real health risk. So in this new world, not only is nose picking thought to be gross, but so is nose scratching, mouth touching and eye rubbing. All it takes is just one virus to hitch a ride on a contaminated finger and slip into the body through a nostril or a wet part of the face. (Lin II, 3/4)
Los Angeles Times:
Coronavirus Panic Buying Isn't Necessary, Experts Say
Charmin toilet paper out at Costco. Masks all gone at Walgreens. A run on bags of rice. Even reasonably priced hand sanitizer is seemingly sold out at the world’s largest online retailer, Amazon. Are Americans prudently preparing for a coronavirus pandemic by stocking up? Or is this irresponsible panic buying? (Lin II, 3/3)
Los Angeles Times:
Shelter Openings Mark Progress In L.A.'s Homelessness Response
At a town hall 16 months ago, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and City Councilman Mike Bonin endured a public flogging from residents who were incensed by a plan to build a homeless shelter across the street from some of the priciest real estate in Venice. The opposition continued, first with a scathing social media campaign and then with a lawsuit. (Smith, 3/3)
The Bakersfield Californian:
Kern County Voters Reject Both Medical Marijuana Measures In Early Returns
The two measures on the ballot that would have overturned a ban on medical cannabis sales in Kern County both fared poorly in early election returns. Measure D received 34,784 no votes and 22,987 yes votes with around 51.4 percent of precincts reporting, or 60.2 percent against to 39.8 in favor. Measure E received 33,383 no votes and 24,207 yes votes with around 51.4 percent of precincts reporting, or around 58 percent against to around 42 percent in favor. (Morgen, 3/3)
Ventura County Star:
Tuberculosis Case Reported At Oxnard Elementary School
County health authorities reported Tuesday they had identified case of tuberculosis disease at an an elementary school in Oxnard. Officials are working identify students and employees at Rose Avenue School who have had close contact with the patient. Those people will get free testing that will begin this week. Parents of students at the K-5 Oxnard School District campus at 220 S. Driskill St. have been notified about the TB case, according to Ventura County Public Health. (3/3)