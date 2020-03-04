More Coronavirus Cases Confirmed In California: Los Angeles recorded a new coronavirus case on Tuesday, with Kaiser Permanente announcing it was treating a patient. Hours earlier, Orange County officials announced two presumptive coronavirus cases, both of whom had recently been in countries where the virus has spread. On Tuesday, the city of Berkeley reported its first case after an individual visited a country with an outbreak, and Contra Costa County officials Wednesday morning said a person was admitted to a local hospital on Sunday with respiratory flu-like illness. “While the risk of infection remains low, the expanded presence of the virus in our community is a reality we should all prepare for,” said Berkeley Public Health Officer Dr. Lisa Hernandez. “There are steps that all of us in the community can take now to improve basic hygiene and also prepare for a wider spread in the future.” Read more from Rong-Gong Lin and Colleen Shalby of the Los Angeles Times.

California To Dole Out Millions Of Masks To Health Care Workers As They Try To Contain Virus: The move is considered a key step is getting needed equipment to California hospitals, which are already under strain as possible coronavirus cases increase. Health officials stressed that they are not recommending healthy people wear masks, which are in short supply. “However, masks are recommended to limit the spread of disease for people who are exhibiting respiratory symptoms,” the state said. Officials are worried that hospitals could be overwhelmed as coronavirus cases increase and that health workers could be placed at risk. They said the masks will provide key protection. Read more from Phil Willon, Soumya Karlamangla and Colleen Shalby of the Los Angeles Times and Sammy Caiola of Capital Public Radio.

San Francisco Mayor: Federal Government’s Missteps On Testing Were ‘National Disgrace’: San Francisco Mayor London Breed said coordination between the White House, HHS and CDC was inadequate, calling the administration’s response to the viral outbreak “anemic” and “deficient.” “Leadership at the federal level is imperative -- we cannot wait as the window to take action to reduce community infections is closing,” Breed wrote. San Francisco declared a State of Emergency on Feb. 25 and officials said Monday that the city is ramping up preparations as health experts expect local cases to be confirmed imminently as local testing begins. Read more from Anna Bauman of the San Francisco Chronicle.

