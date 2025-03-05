Is California's For-Profit Psychiatric System Destroying Lives?: Psychiatric hospitals operated by for-profit companies are now the fastest-growing destination for tens of thousands of Californians experiencing emergencies. But some say companies have capitalized on lax state regulations, generating massive earnings while exposing patients to deadly neglect. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

Measles Outbreak Spreads To 9 States, Including California: While the focus in recent weeks has been on Texas, eight other states have confirmed cases of the virus, the CDC reports, including one confirmed case in California. Read more from The Hill and CBS News.

