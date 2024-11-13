San Diego Finishes Clearing Homeless Encampment: The city of San Diego has completed a four-month initiative to relocate unhoused people who had sheltered along the San Diego River near I-5 and Friars Road, officials said Tuesday. Read more from Times of San Diego. In related news, the city's police chief has deployed more officers to combat homelessness. Read more from Voice of San Diego .

Sonoma County Health Workers Must Wear Masks Starting Monday: Sonoma County will reinstate its mask mandate starting next week, reversing an earlier decision not to implement the requirement, the health department announced Tuesday. The mandate applies to health care workers, regardless of vaccination status, where patient care takes place indoors. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle .

San Francisco Chronicle: Medicare Premiums Are Going Up In 2025. Here’s What To Know Medicare costs will soon go up. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced on Friday the new premiums, deductibles and coinsurance amounts for plans in 2025. These new amounts are determined in accordance with provisions of the Social Security Act. (Roy, 11/12)

Modern Healthcare: New Physical, Occupational Therapy Rule May Ease Hospital Burden A policy change enabling physical and occupational therapy practitioners to treat Medicare beneficiaries with less oversight could benefit health systems and other providers. Tucked inside the Physician Fee Schedule final rule for 2025, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services relaxed supervision requirements for physical and occupational therapist assistants from “direct” to “general.” (Early, 11/12)

Becker's Hospital Review: The Cybersecurity Risk Of Healthcare AI: 6 Things To Know With the rise in artificial intelligence use, healthcare organizations block more AI activity than most other industries. Here are six things to know about AI and cybersecurity, according to a 2024 report from [San Jose-based] cybersecurity company Zscaler that analyzed its cloud activity. (Bruce, 11/12)

Modern Healthcare: AMA Calls For Tougher Oversight Of Nonprofit Hospitals The American Medical Association will lobby Congress to enforce greater oversight on how nonprofit hospitals comply with the community benefit requirements that accompany their tax-free status after adopting a new policy during its semiannual meeting. The 700-member AMA House of Delegates met in Orlando, Florida, from Friday through Tuesday to consider hundreds of policy recommendations, including some related to nonprofit hospitals and health insurance prior authorizations. (Early, 11/12)

Becker's Hospital Review: Hippocratic AI Forms Visionary Advisory Board [Palo Alto-based] Hippocratic AI, the pioneering company behind the first safety-focused large language model for healthcare, is set to reshape the healthcare landscape with the guidance of its newly established Healthcare Advisory Board.This board, comprising seven industry leaders, brings expertise across health systems, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and insurance to help Hippocratic AI address complex healthcare challenges and fulfill its vision of healthcare abundance through generative AI. (Dyrda, 11/12)

Becker's Hospital Review: Nurses Push Back On Healthcare Tech Nurses nationwide are raising concerns over the rapid adoption of AI and virtual nursing in healthcare, arguing that these technologies could compromise patient safety. In 2024, nurse-led protests spotlighted these concerns. In April, the California Nurses Association staged a demonstration at Kaiser Permanente's San Francisco Medical Center, advocating for nurses and union members to be involved in "every step" of the decision-making process around AI and other data-driven technologies in healthcare. (Diaz, 11/12)

Times of San Diego: Sharp HealthCare Employees Set For Vote After Tentatively Agreeing To New Contract Sharp HealthCare and the union representing thousands of its health care employees have reached tentative agreement on a three-year contract. Tuesday’s announcement comes a week after 92% of SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West members voted to authorize a five-day strike. (11/12)

Becker's Hospital Review: Providence To Close California Urgent Care Center Renton, Wash.-based Providence has shared plans to close one of its Santa Rosa, Calif., urgent care locations, effective Feb. 7. Among the reasons cited for the closure were poor condition of equipment and the building, physician and advanced practice provider staffing challenges, unplanned closures, and inconsistent operating hours and service levels, according to a Nov. 11 statement shared with Becker's from a Providence spokesperson. (Ashley, 11/12)

KVPR: Trump Would Like To Bring Back Mental Institutions, But Experts Are Skeptical

Donald Trump has promised a law-and-order approach to policy of all kinds — including the question of how to help people struggling with mental illness, substance use disorder and homelessness. In a short video on his campaign website, Trump says cities in the U.S. have been surrendered to people who are unhoused, "drug addicted," and "dangerously deranged." To the American public, he promises, "we will use every tool, lever, authority to get the homeless off our streets." His plan includes banning "urban camping," returning people to "mental institutions where they belong," and relocating people to government-sanctioned tent cities. (Riddle, 11/13)

Bloomberg: ‘Make America Healthy Again’: RFK Jr. Wins Over Fans by Stoking Food Toxin Fear

“Make America Great Again” has long been a signature phrase at Donald Trump’s rally speeches. Its recent offshoot, “Make America Healthy Again” or MAHA, is now spreading on social media as fitness influencers and parents embrace a push by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to clean up US food production. (Mufarech, 11/12)

The New York Times: Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s FDA Wish List: Raw Milk, Stem Cells, Heavy Metals

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been unflinching in his attacks on the Food and Drug Administration in recent weeks, saying he wants to fire agency experts who have taken action against treatments that have sometimes harmed people or that teeter on the fringe of accepted health care practice. ... Some of Mr. Kennedy’s priorities are relatively standard, such as focusing on the health effects associated with ultraprocessed foods. Yet others threaten to undermine F.D.A. authority to rein in inappropriate medical treatments or to warn about products that can damage the public health. (Jewett, 11/12)

The Washington Post: RFK Jr. Claims Canadian Froot Loops Have 3 Ingredients. They Have 17.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is fiercely critical of the federal government’s handling of child health, including rising childhood obesity rates, has wrongly claimed that Froot Loops sold in Canada have just a few ingredients, compared with those sold in the United States. “Why do we have Froot Loops in this country that have 18 or 19 ingredients, and you go to Canada and it’s got two or three?” he said in an interview with MSNBC’s Vaughn Hillyard last week while criticizing the Food and Drug Administration. Kennedy, known for his debunked medical claims, was wrong about the numbers of ingredients in Canadian and American Froot Loops, which are similar: 17 and 16, respectively. The biggest difference is the dyes, which in the American version are known as Red 40, Yellow 5, Yellow 6 and Blue 1. Canadian authorities limit the use of those dyes. (Brasch and Lee, 11/12)

The Wall Street Journal: The Siblings Behind RFK Jr.’s ‘Make America Healthy Again’ Campaign

hey are pushing for healthier school meals, sustainable agricultural practices and banning some food colorings—and they are about to shape President-elect Donald Trump’s health agenda. Meet Calley Means and Dr. Casey Means, the brother-sister duo who have built a wellness empire by questioning some traditional medical expertise and vaccine mandates, but who have also tapped ideas more recognizable to the political left to fuel the Trump-aligned Make America Healthy Again movement. Means, a former food-industry lobbyist, and his sister, Casey, a Stanford-educated surgeon, have pushed for a radical overhaul of the country’s food and health systems, driven by a deep distrust of the pharmaceutical and food industries. They have also espoused some disputed medical theories. (Peterson and Whyte, 11/13)

Stat: FDA Commissioner Suggests RFK Jr. And Trump Might Compromise An Agency ‘At Peak Performance’

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Robert Califf said he’s unsure about the future of the agency under the incoming Trump administration and “disappointed” about the election’s outcome. “I think we just don’t know what’s going to happen,” Califf said at a conference hosted by the nonprofit Friends of Cancer Research on Tuesday. “The gist of this administration, from everything that’s been said, is that they want to change a lot of things, and how it gets changed depends on who gets appointed into key positions.” (Lawrence, 11/12)

The Washington Post: Trump Taps Musk, Ramaswamy To Oversee ‘Drastic’ Changes To U.S. Government

President-elect Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he is appointing business executives Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to lead a new commission on cutting government spending and regulation, handing an enormous portfolio to the tech billionaire who gave political and financial support to his presidential bid. In a statement, Trump said that his billionaire ally and his former Republican primary rival will lead the Department of Government Efficiency, an idea championed by Musk. Trump said the department would operate outside of government to drive “drastic change,” while partnering with the White House and its budget office to provide recommendations to slash regulations, cut staff and overhaul federal operations. Musk has adopted the nickname “DOGE” for the commission, a reference to a meme-based cryptocurrency he also touted. (Stein and Dwoskin, 11/12)