Good morning! Here are some of your top California health stories of the day.

In Juul's Early Days, Execs Bragged About The 'Leg Up' Research From Big Tobacco Gave Them On Addiction: Research from the maker of Camel cigarettes showed that nicotine salts were a key ingredient in making the product palatable and addictive, a Los Angeles Times investigation uncovered. Juul’s salts contain up to three times the amount of nicotine found in previous e-cigarettes. They use softening chemicals to allow people to take deeper drags without vomiting or burning their throats. And they were developed based on research conducted by the tobacco companies Juul claimed to be leaving behind. “Reynolds successfully engineered this formula, but it was Juul that ultimately vaporized it — and achieved what Big Tobacco never could,” said Robert Jackler, a Stanford University researcher focused on teenage e-cigarette use. “They studied Reynolds literature, took advantage of it, and addicted a new generation of American youth.” Read more from Emily Baumgaertner of the Los Angeles Times.

Federal Judge In San Francisco Rules Trump Administration Flouted Federal Law With Expanded ‘Conscience’ Rule: Federal law since 1973 has allowed physicians and others directly involved in providing medical care to refuse to take part in abortions or sterilizations, as long as the refusal did not cause “undue hardship” to their employer. The new rule would have allowed refusals by anyone in the health care field, without prior notice. Employers who objected, including entire states, could lose their federal funding. “An ambulance driver would be free, on religious or moral grounds, to eject a patient en route to a hospital upon learning that the patient needed an emergency abortion,” U.S. District Judge William Alsup said in his ruling, the third federal court decision to declare the rule invalid. Read more from Bob Egelko of The San Francisco Chronicle.

Treasure Island ‘Step-Down’ Facility Offers Transition Between Intensive Recovery Services And More Independent Life: The facility on Treasure Island has 72 beds to give residents secure housing while they continue to access outpatient services after completing a 90-day addiction program. The facility, which spans several buildings on the island, features flats with bedrooms, common areas and kitchens. The residents share a dining room, where they can eat a catered breakfast and dinner, and a backyard. Shuttle service takes them to treatment in San Francisco and a staff of mentors help guide them through recovery, personal finances, job searches, social life and goal setting. The program costs about $1.9 million a year, which includes food, transportation, furniture, utilities, staffing and maintenance. Read more from Alejandro Serrano of The San Francisco Chronicle.

