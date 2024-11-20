Labor Strike Targets Hospital Staffing: Thousands of University of California employees across the state will walk off the job today and Thursday to highlight what two unions say are UC’s unfair labor practices during continuing contract negotiations. Patient wellbeing is at the heart of one union’s dispute, with medical workers saying that ill people are forced to remain longer at UC hospitals than necessary because of staff shortages. UC officials have denied the allegations. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle .

Modern Healthcare: Change Healthcare Breach: Clearinghouse Platform Restored Change Healthcare’s vital clearinghouse platform has been restored after a cyberattack on the UnitedHealth Group subsidiary caused unprecedented billing and payment disruptions for providers nationwide, the company announced on its status webpage. This is a big step for the technology company after its systems were taken offline following a February ransomware attack that caused widespread disruptions throughout the healthcare system. (Berryman, 11/19)

Capital & Main: Dismissive Doctors, Crowded Clinics And Memory Loss The doctor wasn’t listening. A receptionist had accused her of making things up. The medicine in the chest patch she wore to maintain her cognition made her so nauseous that she went to the hospital. The Rev. Carolyn Habersham had a sermon to deliver at the end of that week, but her brain had been gradually deteriorating. That made the normal few hours of preparation stretch for days. Habersham said it was her week of revelation. (Sánchez-Tello, 11/19)

Fresno Bee: How Safe Are Merced County Hospitals? Here's How Local Medical Centers Ranked In New Report Two Merced County hospitals are among the safest in the nation, according to a nonprofit organization that studies patient safety and care. The group regularly releases Hospital Safety Grade reports for nearly 3,000 general hospitals across the United States. (Galan, 11/19)

Modesto Bee: Modesto CA Hospital Ranked Safest In Area By Leapfrog Group A Stanislaus County hospital has earned recognition as one of the nation’s safest, according to The Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit organization dedicated to evaluating patient safety and care. The group regularly releases Hospital Safety Grade reports for nearly 3,000 general hospitals across the United States. (Rodriguez, 11/19)

Los Angeles Times: Feds Raise Concern About Maternal Care For Black Cedars-Sinai Patients Federal investigators looking into the treatment of Black pregnant patients at Cedars-Sinai Health System have found evidence that federal laws against discrimination may not have been followed, according to a “letter of concern.” “Our investigation has uncovered evidence that Cedars-Sinai may have engaged in a pattern of inaction and/or neglect concerning the health risks associated with Black maternity patients,” the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights said in its Nov. 12 letter to Cedars-Sinai officials. (Alpert Reyes, 11/20)

Becker's Hospital Review: California System Pushes To Dismiss Lawsuit Over Alleged Misuse Of $1B Fresno, Calif.-based Community Health System filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit alleging it misused $1 billion in tax dollars intended to serve low-income patients, Fresnoland reported Nov. 15. The health system filed the motion to dismiss "with prejudice" on Nov. 12, according to Fresnoland. Nonprofit organizations Cultiva La Salud and Fresno Building Health Communities filed the complaint Aug. 7. (Kuchno, 11/19)

KPBS: Kaiser Mental Health Workers’ Strike Hits Fifth Week Amid Allegations Of Patient Care Violations The strike by Kaiser Permanente mental health workers is in its fifth week. On Friday, the union filed a complaint with the California Department of Public Health alleging patient care violations due to understaffing. Elizabeth Meza, a hospice clinical social worker with Kaiser San Diego for 14 years, said she is concerned about the impact the strike is having on patients and their families. (de Marco, 11/19)

President-elect Donald Trump announced Tuesday he plans to nominate Mehmet Oz, a celebrity heart surgeon and former daytime television host, as administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Oz, a 64-year-old cardiothoracic surgeon, has no experience running a government agency, and has been accused by many U.S. physicians and other health experts of peddling pseudoscience. (Jarvie, 11/19)

Oz spent the bulk of his medical and academic career at Columbia University, where he was a professor of medicine and a celebrated cardiothoracic surgeon. In 2022, Columbia cut ties with him after facing pressure to do so for nearly a decade. Oz has faced Senate grilling before for his promotion of weight-loss products on his show. He told senators in 2014 that his image and quotes were used unfairly to hawk scam products. This time around, early signs from the Senate are positive. Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), a physician who sits on the committee that will handle Oz’s nomination, wrote on the social platform X: “Glad to hear Dr. Oz has been nominated for CMS administrator. It has been over a decade since a physician has been at the helm of CMS, and I look forward to discussing his priorities.” (Zhang, Owermohle, Facher and Bannow, 11/19)

Oz has been a major supporter of Medicare Advantage, the Medicare-approved private option that has grown in popularity but has come under intense scrutiny for care denials and alleged overbilling. During his Senate campaign, Oz pushed a “Medicare Advantage for All” plan that would expand the program. “These plans are popular among seniors, consistently provide quality care and have a needed incentive to keep costs low,” Oz said in an AARP candidate questionnaire. In August, he posted a YouTube video to his nearly 2 million subscribers on “the benefits of enrolling” in Medicare Advantage. (Leonard and King, 11/19)

Dr. Mehmet Oz would be in a position to grant waiver requests from conservative-led states intent on reshaping Medicaid, including imposing work requirements on recipients, which is something the first Trump administration tried to do. (Habeshian, 11/20)