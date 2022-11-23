SDUSD Loses Vaccine Mandate Appeal: An appeals court ruled Tuesday against the San Diego Unified School District’s covid-19 student vaccine mandate, which has been on pause for the past half year. The Fourth District Court of Appeal agreed with a lower court’s ruling from last December that school districts cannot impose their own vaccine requirements on students and that only the state can require a vaccine for school attendance. Read more from the San Diego Union-Tribune and Times of San Diego.

Orange County Food Banks Cope With High Demand: With Thanksgiving kicking off the holiday season, local food banks are wrestling with funding shortfalls and continued high demand from residents. Some have shifted to buying food for residents since the start of the pandemic to meet demand. Read more from Voice of OC.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KHN's Morning Briefing. Note to readers: California Healthline's Daily Edition is off for the rest of the week. Check for it next in your inbox on Nov. 28. Happy Thanksgiving!