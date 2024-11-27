Good Covid News For Thanksgiving Gatherings: Health experts say the chance of getting covid at your family gathering is lower than it has been in the past several years. “We’re in a very, very good place at this moment,” said Dr. John Swartzberg, clinical professor emeritus of infectious diseases and vaccinology at UC Berkeley. Still, experts urge more Californians to get their covid, flu, and RSV vaccines. Read more from Bay Area News Group.

Is Turkey Safe To Eat With Bird Flu Circulating?: The spread of H5N1 avian flu among animals in California has prompted some to wonder whether eating cooked turkey for Thanksgiving is safe or advisable. The short answer is yes. But a home cook preparing a raw turkey could potentially be exposed to the virus if they ate or licked the raw bird. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

Note to readers: The Daily Edition won't publish for the rest of the week. Look for it again in your inbox Monday. Happy Thanksgiving! 🦃

