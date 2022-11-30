In LA County, ‘Fentanyl Is Killing Everyone And Anyone’: The number of deaths linked to fentanyl in L.A. County rose from 109 in 2016 to 1,504 in 2021, amounting to a 1,280% increase, the Public Health Department found. Read more from the Los Angeles Times. Keep scrolling for more on the opioid crisis.

Tobacco Companies Try To Halt Ban On Flavored Products: R.J. Reynolds and other tobacco companies filed a request Tuesday asking the U.S. Supreme Court to impose an emergency order to stop California from enforcing a ban on flavored tobacco products that was overwhelmingly approved by voters earlier this month. Read more from AP.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KHN's Morning Briefing.