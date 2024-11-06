Prop. 3 Results: California Voters Reaffirm Gay Marriage: By an overwhelming vote, California will enshrine the right to marry into the California Constitution, regardless of gender or ethnicity. Read more from the LA Blade and ABC7.
Prop. 35 Results: California Approves More Funding For Medi-Cal: Doctors who serve California’s poorest residents will get paid more, in some cases, for the first time in two decades. Read more from CalMatters.
Prop. 36 Results: Voters Approve Tougher Anti-Drug Stance: California has voted to impose stricter penalties for repeat theft and crimes involving fentanyl. Read more from the Los Angeles Times. To see results for California's 10 ballot measures, click here. Keep scrolling for more election updates.
Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.
More News From Across The State
More California Election Results
The Guardian:
California Democrat Adam Schiff Wins Dianne Feinstein’s Former Senate Seat
Democrat Adam Schiff, the California congressman who led Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial, has won his campaign for US Senate. Schiff will be filling the Senate seat that Dianne Feinstein held for 31 years, until her death at 90. “California will continue to be at the forefront of progress, the bulwark of democracy, the champion of innovation and the protector of our rights and freedoms,” he said. (Beckett, 11/6)
CBS News:
California Proposition 34 Would Restrict How Providers Spend Prescription Drug Revenue. Here's What To Know
A California ballot measure up for vote in the 2024 election would establish restrictions on how some health providers can spend revenue from prescription drug programs. Proposition 34 would set up rules requiring certain providers to spend 98% of their revenues from federal discount prescription drug programs on direct patient care, with penalties for those who fail to comply. (Pehling, 11/5)
Los Angeles Times:
Proposition 6, Which Would End Mandatory Prison Labor, Trails
Proposition 6, a proposed amendment that would end forced labor in state prisons, was trailing in early results Tuesday night. The measure would eliminate “involuntary servitude” from the state Constitution, which currently bans slavery and involuntary servitude except as a punishment for crime. This, advocates say, is what has allowed prisons to force prison workers to work and pay them under a dollar an hour. California is one of eight states that still allow involuntary servitude as a criminal punishment. (Sosa, 11/5)
San Francisco Chronicle:
San Francisco Propositions: Here Are The Latest Election Results
San Francisco voters considered 15 ballot measures Tuesday, including charter amendments and bonds. The S.F. propositions would create a new inspector general position, consolidate city commissions and fund school upgrades, among other things. Six measures passed, including the $790 million school bond and a sweeping tax overhaul. Another nine measures were still too close to call in early returns, including the controversial fate of the Upper Great Highway. (Toledo, 11/5)
Los Angeles Times:
L.A. County Voters Decide Homeless Funding, Expanding Board Of Supes In 2024 Election
A ballot measure aimed at enlarging the pot of money available for homeless services in Los Angeles County was ahead in early returns Tuesday night, while voters were deadlocked on another measure expanding the county Board of Supervisors. Measure A would double the quarter-cent sales tax that voters approved in 2017 for homeless services and extend the tax indefinitely, ensuring that a major funding stream won’t dry up in a few years. (Ellis, 11/5)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Recall Of Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao Is Ahead In Early Returns
The recall of Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao was ahead in early returns on Tuesday, with 64% of voters backing her removal from office. Nearly 36% of voters opposed the recall. If the vote trend continues, Thao would be the first Oakland mayor ever to be recalled. The last attempt, in 1917 against Mayor John Davie, was unsuccessful. Thao, a progressive, was elected in 2022 with a margin of fewer than 700 votes, beating moderate Loren Taylor. She is the daughter of refugees, formerly homeless and the city’s first Hmong mayor. (Ravani, 11/5)
Stat:
Donald Trump Returns To The Presidency With Big Ambitions To Shake Up Health Care
Republican Donald Trump has won the presidency, marking a new era for federal health agencies and the industries they oversee. The president-elect campaigned on promises to shake up public health institutions, reshape federal health programs, and slash high costs across the system. Trump has said he’s ready for campaign lieutenants like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to “go wild” on health, medicine, and food policy. Trump repeated that promise in his victory speech. “We can add a few names like Robert F. Kennedy Jr.,” Trump told his supporters. “And he’s going to help make America healthy again… He’s a great guy and he really means that he wants to do some things, and we’re going to let him go to it.” (Owermohle, 11/6)
Politico:
The Policies That Will Define Donald Trump’s Second Term
Donald Trump has promised the largest deportation of immigrants in American history, sweeping new tariffs on imports, a freeze on climate-related regulations, a remaking of federal health agencies and ideological changes in the education system. Now he gets his chance. And Trump insiders say they believe he’ll be able to move faster than he did in his first term to accomplish those goals. (Payne, 11/6)
The Guardian:
Trump’s Queasy Prescription To ‘Make America Healthy Again’ Takes Shape
From assertions that America’s highest-profile vaccine critic would lead health agencies to new promises for “massive reform” of Obamacare, the chaotic last week of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign will probably serve as a preview of what “Make America healthy again” could mean when the former president regains power. The jumble of proposals echoed conservative policy documents, channeled the residual anger of the post-pandemic anti-vaccine movement and alarmed experts who help set the nation’s health policies. (Glenza, 11/5)
Politico:
Who Could Be In Trump’s Next Cabinet? Here Are Leading Contenders.
Donald Trump didn’t engage in formal conversations about a potential Cabinet in the run-up to his election. But that didn’t stop him from spitballing potential contenders during his frequent plane rides to campaign events, or when he is impressed by one of his allies on television. ... What Trump seeks in an HHS secretary varies — and is at times contradictory — according to officials from his first administration. Trump might want an HHS leader who has significant leadership experience, executive presence and a strong will to bring one of the largest federal agencies to heel. But he might also opt for a secretary with deep institutional knowledge of the agency itself and the ability to effectively move policy and fly under the radar for the Senate confirmation process. (11/6)
Variety:
Donald Trump: 'We're Going To Help Our Country Heal'
Donald Trump sounded a note of unity to his supporters early Wednesday in his address that came shortly after the Associated Press and other major news outlets called the presidential race in his favor. “We’re going to help our country heal,” Trump told supporters at about 2:30 a.m. ET as they gathered in celebration at his resort facility Mar-a-Lago in West Palm Beach, Fla. Trump’s speech was short by his standards and light on personal attacks or extreme statements. He made reference to the assassination attempt that he survived in July, giving a nod to divine intervention. (Littleton, 11/6)
The Washington Post:
For Second Time In Eight Years, A Loss For A Woman Presidential Candidate
The chance to sweep away a barrier to women that is as old as the United States vanished as Donald Trump defeated Kamala Harris to become the nation’s 47th president, devastating voters who hoped she could make history. Trump’s win, projected early Wednesday, means that the tradition of electing a man to the nation’s highest office remains unbroken after more than 200 years. (Slater and Brulliard, 11/6)
Politico:
GOP Trifecta On The Line With House Control In Limbo
The fight for the House majority is still too close to call. While Donald Trump has won the presidency, it may be days or weeks until he knows if he’ll have powerful allies atop the House, due in part to close races in states that take longer to count ballots like California and Arizona. For months, neither party has held a significant edge, and both sides predicted modest gains if they get control of the House. (Fernandez, Wu and Carney, 11/6)
AP:
Tight Races Emerge In Key California Congressional Districts That Could Determine House Control
Rival candidates were closely matched Tuesday in a string of hotly contested U.S. House districts in California, where the outcome could be crucial in determining which party controls the chamber next year. Early, partial returns spotlighted tight races in a handful of districts stretching from Southern California to the Central Valley farm belt, where Democrats and Republicans have invested tens of millions of dollars to sway voters. (Blood, 11/6)
Bloomberg:
US House Control Is Democrats' Best Hope After Losing Senate
The party needs a net gain of just four House seats to wrest the slim majority from Republicans. But with several key races still too close to call — particularly in notoriously slow-counting California — it could be days before it’s clear which party has the majority. There’s reason for optimism for House Democrats, who picked up at least two seats in New York and who gained a seat each in Alabama and Louisiana, thanks to redistricting. But at least one loss in Pennsylvania, another in Michigan and failure to pick up some other competitive East Coast and Midwest seats make the race for the House a true toss-up. (Flatley, House and Dennis, 11/6)
Stat:
Key Republican Senators Shaping Health Care, Taxes, Budget
With Republicans set to take control of the Senate in January, a new cast of lawmakers will gain power and influence on health care policy. The GOP will have at least 51 seats in the chamber next year, after defeating the Democratic Sherrod Brown in Ohio and winning the West Virginia seat left open by Joe Manchin. Republicans also fended off challengers in states like Nebraska and Texas. (Zhang, 11/6)
Pink News:
Trump's LGBTQ+ Views Are Grim – Could He Reverse Crucial Rights?
Donald Trump has made no secret of his anti-LGBTQ+ views - but can the 47th president actually take away hard-fought LGBTQ+ rights? (Thiel and Hansford, 11/6)
Mother Jones:
What The “Most Anti-LGBTQ” Election In Decades Means For Trans People
If Trump wins the presidency, Casey says, the attacks succeeding now on the state level can be expected to graduate to the federal government, says Logan Casey, director of policy research for the Movement Advancement Project. In his first term, Trump already provided a model for targeting transgender people. He banned them from the military; permitted anti-trans discrimination in health care; rolled back protections for trans students; and created a broad license for businesses to discriminate based on “religious objections”—often against LGBTQ people. More clues for a second term come from Project 2025, much of which was written by former Trump administration members, which equates “transgender ideology” with pornography and declares that it should be banned. The blueprint for a second Trump administration proposes wiping the terms “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” completely out of all federal policy. (Pauly and Szilagy, 11/5)
Los Angeles Times:
L.A. Gynecologist Accused Of 'Religious Counseling' Surrenders License
A Los Angeles gynecologist has surrendered his medical license after a state agency accused him of “unprofessional conduct,” including asking a patient about her religious beliefs after she disclosed having had an abortion. Dr. Lucien O. Cox, 75, chose to retire and surrender his license as the accusation from the Medical Board of California was pending, according to an agreement signed in October by the doctor. Under the order that went into effect Tuesday, Cox gave up his right to a hearing on the allegations. (Alpert Reyes, 11/6)
AP:
Trump Snaps At Reporter When Asked About Abortion: 'Stop Talking About That'
Donald Trump is refusing to say how he voted on Florida’s abortion measure — and getting testy about it. The first time he was asked, Trump avoided answering. Pressed a second time, Trump snapped at a reporter, saying they “should just stop talking about that.” Trump had previously indicated that he would back the measure — but then changed his mind and said he would vote against it. (Licon, 11/5)
Military.com:
Veterans File Class-Action Suit Over Medical Retirements For Burn Pit-Related Illnesses
Two veterans have filed a class-action lawsuit against the Army for refusing to classify illnesses linked to burn pit exposure as combat-related, a designation that would make their medical retirement pay tax-free. Retired Sgt. 1st Class Kyle Smoke and retired Lt. Col. Jennifer McIntyre filed suit Oct. 15 in the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., over the retirements they were awarded after being exposed to burn pits during their deployments to Iraq, and Afghanistan in McIntyre's case. (Kime, 11/5)
Military Times:
DOD Fixes Problem That Mistakenly Dropped 16K Tricare Beneficiaries
Defense officials are advising about 16,000 Tricare beneficiaries who briefly lost their Tricare eligibility last week after being inadvertently dropped from the rolls of the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System to call the DEERS Support office to confirm that they are now good to go. Officials attributed the hiccup to a data transfer. (Jowers, 11/5)
Health Industry and Pharmaceuticals
Stat:
Hospitals Argue Supreme Court Case Over Billions In DSH Payments
Tuesday’s oral arguments before the Supreme Court in a case involving billions in Medicare payments to hospitals revealed a split among the justices willing to show their cards. (Bannow, 11/5)
Modern Healthcare:
What To Know About Supreme Court's Medicare DSH Case
A hospital industry challenge to how the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services computes Medicare disproportionate share hospital payments is up for consideration at the highest court in the land Tuesday. The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on Advocate Christ Medical Center v. Becerra, which is the third DSH payments lawsuit the justices have considered since 2019. (Early, 11/5)
Becker's Hospital Review:
The Latest Healthcare Cyberthreat? Bored Teenagers
A new cyberthreat in healthcare is coming not from state-sponsored hackers or technologically sophisticated cybercriminal gangs — but from bored teens. The latest generation of hackers has been dubbed "advanced persistent teenagers," TechCrunch reported Nov. 1. Groups like Scattered Spider and Lapsus$ have been tricking IT help desks, including in healthcare, into giving up employees' credentials. (Bruce, 11/5)
Becker's Hospital Review:
New Storm Could Threaten IV Supplies On Gulf Coast: 3 Things To Know
Tropical Storm Rafael, which is expected to strengthen into a hurricane as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico, could disrupt the supply chain for IV solutions, according to a Nov. 5 news release from nonprofit Healthcare Ready. (Murphy, 11/5)
Becker's Hospital Review:
Top-Ranked Hospitals For Pacemaker Placement, By State
California and Florida have the most top-ranked hospitals for pacemaker or defibrillator placement in the U.S., according to the WebMD Choice Awards. WebMD and Medscape partnered to recognize U.S. hospitals for excellence based on specific treatments and procedures. (Gregerson, 11/5)
Los Angeles Times:
USDA To Eliminate School Lunch Fees For Low-Income Families
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that students eligible for free or reduced price school meals cannot be charged processing fees beginning in 2027. School districts currently work with processing companies to offer cashless payment systems for families. But the companies can charge “processing fees” for each transaction. By law, students who are eligible for reduced price meals cannot be charged more than 30 cents for breakfast and 40 cents for lunch. With processing fees, however, families can end up paying 10 times that amount. (Morga and Lewis, 11/5)
The New York Times:
Growing Food Instead Of Lawns In California Front Yards
Front yards transformed to tiny crop farms in Los Angeles provide vegetables to dozens of families and use a fraction of the water needed by grass. (Buckley, 11/5)