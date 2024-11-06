Prop. 3 Results: California Voters Reaffirm Gay Marriage: By an overwhelming vote, California will enshrine the right to marry into the California Constitution, regardless of gender or ethnicity. Read more from the LA Blade and ABC7.

Prop. 35 Results: California Approves More Funding For Medi-Cal: Doctors who serve California’s poorest residents will get paid more, in some cases, for the first time in two decades. Read more from CalMatters.

Prop. 36 Results: Voters Approve Tougher Anti-Drug Stance: California has voted to impose stricter penalties for repeat theft and crimes involving fentanyl. Read more from the Los Angeles Times. To see results for California's 10 ballot measures, click here. Keep scrolling for more election updates.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.