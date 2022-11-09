Newsom Wins Reelection, Stresses Need For Abortion Freedoms: Democrat Gavin Newsom easily won a second term as California’s governor on Tuesday. Speaking to supporters in Sacramento, Newsom said, “We have governors that won their reelections tonight in other states that are banning books, that are banning speech, that are banning abortion, and here we are in California moving in a completely different direction,” Newsom said. “That’s a deep point of pride.” Read more from AP, the Los Angeles Times, and Politico.

What Passed, And What Didn't? California will enshrine abortion rights in the state Constitution and uphold a ban on flavored tobacco, but it won’t tighten kidney dialysis regulations or allow betting on sports games. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle. Keep scrolling for full election results.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KHN's Morning Briefing.