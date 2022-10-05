Stanford, Scripps Scientists Share Nobel Prize In Chemistry: Carolyn Bertozzi of Stanford University, Morten Meldal of the University of Copenhagen, and K. Barry Sharpless of Scripps Research in California have been awarded the 2022 Nobel Prize in chemistry for devising a way to “click” molecules together like Lego bricks, a discovery that could help in the development of pharmaceuticals and medicine, including more targeted cancer treatments. Read more from The Guardian, CNN, and The New York Times.

Sandberg Gifts $3M To ACLU For Abortion Fight: Sheryl Sandberg is donating $3 million to the American Civil Liberties Union’s abortion rights advocacy work less than a week after formally stepping down as the chief operating officer of Meta, Facebook’s parent company. It’s the biggest single donation to the ACLU’s political work on abortion rights in the group’s history. Read more from Politico, AP, and The Washington Post.

