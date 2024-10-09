Heat And Stimulants Seen As Deadlier Mix: In California and other southwestern states that routinely see sweltering temperatures, methamphetamines were cited as a factor in a third of heat deaths in 2023, an analysis of CDC data shows. Read more from the AP.

Transgender Health and Wellness Center Opens: Healing Rainbows will provide housing, mental health services, food, and other resources to transgender, gender nonconforming, intersex, and allied individuals, at its new Palm Springs facility. Read more from the Desert Sun.

