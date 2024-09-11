Kaiser Permanente To Shut Nursing Home In San Leandro, Lay Off 249 Staff: Kaiser Permanente has announced the closure of its last free-standing company-owned skilled nursing facility in California. Regulatory filings show it will close by mid-November. KP attributed the closure to a “steady decline of patients over the last 11 years.” Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

State’s Homeless Population Still Growing: New data show nearly 186,000 people now live on the streets and in homeless shelters in California, up slightly from last year’s tally of about 181,000, proving the crisis continues to grow despite increasing state and local efforts to stem the tide. Read more from CalMatters. Scroll down for more on the housing crisis.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.