LA County Health Worker Infected With MPX: The first U.S. health care worker to be infected with MPX while on the job has been reported in Los Angeles County, public health officials said Tuesday, the day after the county confirmed the nation’s first MPX death. Read more from the Los Angeles Times .

San Francisco Chronicle: HIV Infections Rose In S.F. For First Time In A Decade, Perhaps Due To Pandemic San Francisco recorded its first year-over-year increase in new HIV infections in nearly a decade in 2021, though at least some of those cases likely were in people who became infected in 2020 and only tested positive last year due to pandemic lockdowns and other restrictions that led to testing delays. (Allday, 9/13)

Coronavirus

The (Santa Rosa) Press Democrat: COVID-19 Is Waning In Sonoma County, But Wildfire Smoke Could Aggravate Symptoms For Those Who Still Get Sick

Sonoma County’s local pandemic outlook continues to improve, with infection rates dropping below the state threshold that once indicated “widespread transmission.” But don’t put those face masks away just yet. (Espinoza, 9/13)

San Gabriel Valley Tribune: LA County Considers Dropping Indoor Mask Recommendation As COVID Cases Drop

If the number of COVID-19 cases continues to decline, Los Angeles County will consider dropping its recommendation to wear a mask indoors, as well as its requirement for masking on buses, trains and transit depots, the county’s Department of Public Health reported on Tuesday, Sept. 13. (Scauzillo, 9/13)

Modesto Bee: Update: Impact Of COVID-19 Wanes In Stanislaus County

Stanislaus County public health officials are unwinding their response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as hospitals and the community are no longer seeing a severe disease impact from the virus. Dr. Julie Vaishampayan, county public health officer, said the public health division will discontinue bed polling at hospitals and take other steps to return responsibility for testing and treatment of COVID-19 patients back to private healthcare providers. The county is rolling back efforts in anticipation of California ending a COVID-19 state of emergency this fall. (Carlson, 9/13)

Southern California News Group: Daniel Pearl’s Family, Journalists Rally Behind California School Magazine Adviser Facing Suspension

The father of the slain reporter whose name adorns Daniel Pearl Magnet High School and dozens of journalist organizations are calling on the Los Angeles Unified School District to rescind a decision to suspend the adviser of the school’s student-run publication for her refusal to remove the name of an unvaccinated librarian from a student’s article. (Henry, 9/12)

Voice of OC: Here’s How Orange County's 3 Biggest Cities Spent Their Latest COVID Bailout Money

As cities across Orange County and the U.S. faced economic downturns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government poured billions in bailout money to help them out. That money is part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), a federal bailout bill that is sending $350 billion to state and local governments as well as territorial and tribal governments. (Elattar and Biesiada, 9/14)

Bay Area News Group: Should You Get Your Flu Shot And COVID Booster Together?

The flu shot is as familiar an October ritual as football, foliage and Halloween. But health officials are urging Americans to get the new flu shot and COVID booster at the same time — the sooner, the better. (Krieger, 9/14)