Kern Valley Inmates, Nearby Neighborhoods Exposed To ‘Unhealthy’ Levels Of Arsenic: Arsenic concentrations in the water supply of the Kern Valley State Prison and three nearby Central Valley communities exceeded regulatory limits for months or even years at a time, according to a new study published Wednesday. Read more from The Hill.

Student Diagnosed With Active Tuberculosis: An Elk Grove High School student was recently diagnosed with active tuberculosis, Sacramento County health officials announced this week. Parents of all students potentially exposed have been notified via mail, the county health office said Monday. Active tuberculosis is rare in the U.S. Read more from The Sacramento Bee.

