California Will Offer Free Covid Shots: California has extended its own version of a federal program that will cover the cost of covid vaccination for uninsured Californians through the end of the year. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle. Scroll down for more covid updates.

New Law Aims To Prevent People From Losing Their Homes: Tenants in California will have twice as much time to respond to eviction notices and potentially avoid losing their homes under a bill signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday. Read more in CalMatters. Keep reading for more on the housing crisis.

