At Least 19 Valley Fever Cases Confirmed After Music Event: The potentially deadly fungal infection has hit attendees and workers of the Lightning in a Bottle music festival near Bakersfield. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle. Plus: The Hill explains how climate change-induced drought conditions are causing the surge in cases.

How The Election Will Affect Californians’ Health Care: The presidential election carries major implications for Californians’ access to health care and the cost they pay for it. Read more from CalMatters.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.