KP Unveils 'Food Is Medicine' Center: Kaiser Permanente launched a Food is Medicine Center of Excellence on Thursday, expanding the Oakland-based health system’s food and nutrition scanning methods, research, partnerships, and clinical nutrition training, according to a news release. Read more from Modern Healthcare.

Google Might Be Blocking Your News Today: Californians may find their Google results temporarily bereft of local news content — including health news — on Friday morning as the search giant escalates its fight against a landmark state bill aimed at forcing tech giants to pay online publishers. Read more from Politico.

