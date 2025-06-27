DOJ Investigating UC’s Diversity Hiring: The Trump administration is investigating whether the University of California system’s goal of increasing faculty diversity “may be” illegal sex- and race-based hiring discrimination. The Justice Department appeared to zero in on small sections of the extensive “UC 2030 Capacity Plan” that chart out desires to increase diversity among graduate students and faculty. Read more from the Los Angeles Times and the Times of San Diego.

Blue Cross Urged To Seal Deal With UC Health: San Francisco officials are urging Blue Shield of California to resolve its contract dispute with UC Health, warning that the breakdown threatens access to critical care for thousands of city workers and retirees. Negotiations stalled over reimbursement rates, with Blue Shield warning that UC Health plans to terminate the contract on July 10 unless a new deal is reached. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

