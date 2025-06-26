UCSF Health To Lay Off About 200 Workers: UCSF Health will eliminate approximately 200 positions across its network, officials said Wednesday, citing “serious financial challenges” and the need to safeguard long-term patient care. The layoffs represent about 1% of the organization’s workforce and span part-time and full-time roles. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

Fatal Overdoses Fall 22% In LA County In 2024: Accidental drug overdose and poisoning deaths plunged by 22% in Los Angeles County last year, according to a new report, marking the most substantial single-year decline on record. The 2024 overdose death toll of 2,438 is the lowest since 2019 and a notable drop from the 3,137 deaths recorded in 2023. Read more from the Los Angeles Times. Plus: Updates on the overdose crisis in San Francisco.

