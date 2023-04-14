Palm Springs Student Has Tuberculosis: A student at Raymond Cree Middle School in Palm Springs has tested positive for active tuberculosis, the county health department said Thursday. The student was briefly hospitalized and was “expected to recover,” the county said. The school district has identified about 70 people who may have been exposed to the illness. Read more from The Desert Sun.

Public Warned To Avoid Pop-Up Covid Testing Tents: Several testing sites that popped up on San Francisco sidewalks this week appear to be unscrupulous operations that are not properly licensed through a laboratory and whose workers do not follow basic public-health rules. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

