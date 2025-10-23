California National Guard Will Help Food Banks: Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday that he will deploy the California National Guard and state volunteers on a humanitarian mission to food banks in response to the ongoing federal government shutdown. The National Guard will not be acting as law enforcement; it held a similar role during the covid pandemic. Read more from KTLA. Scroll down for more on the federal shutdown.

Palomar Health, UCSD Approve Joint Powers Agreement: Palomar Health and UC San Diego Health are officially partnering up. Palomar Health’s board of directors has agreed to work with UCSD health to “stabilize and expand health care services” in North County by creating a new health care entity. Read more from Voice of San Diego and The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Note to readers: On Oct. 28, 2025, California Healthline's original reporting will shift to KFF Health News’ new California Bureau. As part of the change, this daily newsletter will cease publication Friday, Oct. 24, and transition to a weekly publication schedule on Wednesdays, beginning Oct. 29. Current daily subscribers will automatically receive the new weekly newsletter, which will come from emails@kffhealthnews.org. Current weekly subscribers won’t be affected. Our original reporting will remain freely available to all newsrooms. Californiahealthline.org will also remain available as an online archive of all stories and newsletters produced since its launch nearly three decades ago. Thanks to ongoing support from the California Health Care Foundation and other funders, our team of the best health policy journalists in the state will continue to cover how health policy changes in Washington, D.C.; Sacramento; and counties across the state affect the health and well-being of all Californians and what they mean for the nation.Stay tuned for more announcements from the KFF Health News California Bureau, and expect more of the same great health reporting on all the issues that affect Californians and the country.